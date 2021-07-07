Two local healthcare company officials who were entangled with a West Monroe businessman whose companies owed more than $27 million for Medicare overpayments were indicted on bank fraud charges by a federal grand jury last week.
The pair facing federal charges are Charlie L. Simpson, 48, of Downsville, who worked as the chief operating officer of United Home Care Inc. and Trinity Home Health Care Inc., and Charles R. Gardner, 53, of West Monroe, who worked as chief financial officer/controller of United and Trinity.
Simpson and Gardner were each charged with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and four counts of bank fraud, according to acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook.
The federal indictments made no mention of John “Danny” Jones, of West Monroe, who owned the two Medicare-certified home health agencies.
Neither United Home Care Inc. or Trinity Home Health Care Inc. are in active operations.
In January 2020, Medicare filed a proof of claim against Jones personally, claiming he owed the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services a total of $27,363,003.95 for “Medicare overpayments.”
An indictment is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
According to the federal grand jury’s indictments last week, Simpson and Gardner were involved in a scheme to defraud Origin Bank, Peoples Bank and Louisiana National Bank by fraudulently obtaining money and credits from the three banks. The alleged activities took place between April 2016 and March 2017, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.
Check kiting scheme
The indictments alleged Simpson and Gardner orchestrated and executed a check kite between accounts at Origin Bank and Louisiana National Bank, specifically that they deposited hundreds of checks between multiple accounts they controlled at both banks and took advantage of the float when they passed the checks, timing the exchanges to artificially inflate the account balances.
In so doing, Simpson and Gardner caused Origin Bank and LNB to honor checks and payments drawn against accounts with insufficient funds and put the financial institutions at risk, according to the indictments.
The indictments further alleged that on March 8, 2017, Simpson learned that accounts under his control at Louisiana National Bank had an overdraft and the bank would only accept a certified check to cover the deficit.
To cover the overdraft and prevent the kite from collapsing, Simpson and Gardner allegedly added a third bank, Peoples Bank, into the scheme by issuing over 20 checks for approximately $4 million drawn from different accounts at that bank and deposited them into multiple accounts at Origin Bank, according to the indictments. However, the accounts used at Peoples Bank did not have sufficient funds to cover the checks deposited into Origin Bank.
The accounts at Peoples Bank had less than $2,000 available. The following day, March 9, 2017, the defendants used the artificially inflated balances to obtain four certified checks totaling $2.1 million from Origin Bank and deposited them into different accounts at Louisiana National Bank to cover the overdraft, the indictments claimed. Origin Bank suffered a financial loss when it discovered that Simpson and Gardner had used the inflated accounts to obtain certified funds, according to the indictments.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Leon H. Whitten is prosecuting the case.
4JDC litigation
As previously reported, a lawsuit involving Jones, Gardner and Simpson at Fourth Judicial District Court began in April 2017, when Jones accused the pair of embezzling money from his home health companies. Simpson and Gardner filed a counter lawsuit against Jones, arguing he was using litigation to conceal his participation in the embezzlement.
The three executives — Jones, Simpson, and Gardner — allegedly used company funds for personal gain, whether by using millions of dollars to pay personal credit card debts, cover personal travel expenses, and more, according to court filings.
In February 2019, Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Danny Ellender dismissed Jones’ claims against Gardner and Simpson.
After Ellender’s dismissal of his lawsuit, Jones appealed the matter to the Second Circuit Court of Appeal. Months later, Gardner and Simpson asked the court to dismiss Jones’ appeal because their former employer “failed to pay the appeal costs.”
“However, prior to that hearing (in October 2019), Danny Jones filed for personal bankruptcy, so the hearing could not go forward,” stated the defendants’ April 29 joint motion to dismiss.
In October 2019, Jones filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Louisiana. He asked the court for a bankruptcy discharge, releasing him from having to pay certain debts.
“In Danny Jones’s bankruptcy proceeding, Mark Sutton, the bankruptcy trustee for Danny Jones, sold all of Trinity Home Health Inc.’s and Danny Jones’s rights, title, and interest in this lawsuit to FUDJ,” stated the joint motion to dismiss.
FUDJ LLC bought the rights of Trinity Home Health in November 2020 for $5,000.
In response to the defendants’ joint motion to dismiss, Ellender dismissed all United Home Care’s claims against Gardner and Simpson in a May 21 judgment.
All claims against United Home Care and Federal Insurance Company—including the counterclaims filed by Gardner and Simpson against their former employer—were not disrupted by the court’s judgment and remain ongoing.
