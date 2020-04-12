Several homes in the southern portion of the city of West Monroe as well as an estimated 200 homes in Monroe were significantly damaged in a tornado that struck midday on Easter Sunday.
In response to the storm, crews of firefighters, police officers, and public works employees in Monroe and West Monroe spent most of the day clearing roadways of trees and downed power lines.
In Monroe, Mayor Jamie Mayo said more than 200 homes were damaged as well as parts of Monroe Regional Airport.
"We're estimating 200 to 300 homes were damaged in the city of Monroe," Mayo said. "We're seeing downed power lines and downed trees."
Several homes suffered significant damage from downed trees and utility lines. The majority of damage took place in south West Monroe on Riverbend, Scholars and Branch Streets near Lazarre Park.
No fatalities were reported in West Monroe. In Monroe, Mayo reported a serious injury.
West Monroe law enforcement officials have stressed that no one, including residents, are allowed back in the damaged area until it has been deemed safe. Entergy crews are currently assessing damage in the area and work will continue on Monday to remove fallen trees and downed power lines.
“We thank our City of West Monroe first responders, Cajun Tree Cutters and Rotary Disaster Relief team for arriving early on the scene to assist our residents in need,” said West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell. “We give thanks that no one was seriously injured today. Please join us in praying for these residents as they prepare to assess the damage to their homes and rebuild their lives.”
At this time, volunteers are asked to refrain from entering the area due to safety concerns. When needs have been identified, the City of West Monroe will share that information on its web site and social media pages.
United Way of NELA has established the “April Tornado Relief Fund” for those wanting to financially contribute to tornado victims. Anyone who has been affected by the tornado should call 2-1-1 for information on available shelters and assistance.
