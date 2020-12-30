Monroe police worked a greater number of homicides during 2020 than they have in each of the past two years, law enforcement records revealed.
As of Tuesday, the Monroe Police Department had recorded 22 homicides for 2020, including a shooting that occurred on Christmas Day at the Delta Mini Mart on DeSiard Street which claimed lives of two people. Detectives have identified one of the suspects, Michael Jacobs Jr., and are actively seeking information about the other suspects’ whereabouts.
“Hopefully, we’ll stay at 22 and not go up before New Year’s (Day),” said Monroe Police Chief Victor “Vic” Zordan.
Though the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s uniform crime reporting data shows only nine homicides in 2019, police department officials say the city reported 16 homicides last year.
“Some years you have 22, then it’s 13 the next year, four the next,” Zordan said. “It jumps up and down. You can’t establish a pattern about it.”
Of the homicides recorded in Monroe this year, Zordan told The Ouachita Citizen his detectives had cleared all but a few of them. This year's figures also included a suspected murder-suicide at Parkview Apartments in June that resulted in the death of six people.
In recent years, public officials including Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew, former U.S. Attorney David Joseph, former Monroe Mayor Jamie Mayo and others have touted FBI data showing what they claimed to be a steady decrease in violent crimes in the area over recent years.
A review of the FBI’s crime rate data shows 677 instances of violent crime in Monroe in 2018 compared to 843 violent crime offenses in 2019. The Monroe metropolitan statistical area, including Ouachita, Morehouse and Union parishes, also showed an increase in violent crime from 2018 to 2019.
In 2018, area law enforcement reported some 1,400 violent crime offenses while law enforcement reported some violent crime 1,600 offenses in 2019. The most recent data submitted to the FBI is 2019.
Though Monroe’s finest could stem traffic fatalities and injuries by enforcing traffic laws, it was more difficult to enforce laws that would prevent murder, according to Zordan. That meant policing narcotics distribution networks whose members were more likely to commit gun crimes, according to Zordan.
“You can’t police murder but only control aspects or conditions related to it like guns or drugs,” Zordan said. “Beyond the mentally disturbed people who kill their children or crimes of passion, most of the shootings and homicides are drug-related.”
Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis, who defeated Mayo in the mayoral election earlier this year, appointed Zordan as police chief in October. Zordan has some 24 years of experience with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
Zordan said he planned to boost the Monroe Police Department’s personnel on the Ouachita Parish Metro Narcotics Unit.
“We want to dismantle these drug organizations from top to bottom,” Zordan said. “It didn’t used to be that the drug dealer got robbed, but now we have a specific subset of people stealing from drug dealers so they can resell the drugs. When that happens, you have more violence and gun crimes.”
In 2020, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s office reported eight homicides while the West Monroe Police Department recorded one.
Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office have cleared seven of the eight homicides probed in Ouachita Parish this year, leaving only one open investigation.
“We investigate homicides thoroughly and have a clearance rate far better than the national average,” said Sheriff Jay Russell.
“This is due to the hard work by the deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, not only in our investigations but also in investigations jointly with other agencies. In addition, we constantly work to reduce the homicide rate in our parish through the efforts of our street crimes unit, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Crimes Apprehension Team.”
Editor's Note: This online version has been updated since The Ouachita Citizen went to press to produce its print edition. The online article reflects the Monroe Police Department's clearance rate on homicide cases in 2020.
