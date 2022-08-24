West Monroe native and honky-tonk legend Webb Pierce is expected to be honored at a tribute concert on Friday in conjunction with the installation of a landmark on the Northeast Louisiana Music Trail.
Pierce gained fame in the 1950s for the hit song, “In the Jailhouse Now.”
The tribute concert and landmark sign dedication ceremony will be held at the Flower Sculpture Lot at Antique Alley from 6-9 p.m.
The concert is expected to feature The Monty Russell Trio, a Ruston-based band, as well as other guests, performing songs from Pierce’s discography in tribute to the singer-songwriter, who had a string of honky-tonk hits in the 1950s and whose career extended into the 1960s.
Locals plan to celebrate Pierce during an after party at Enoch’s Irish Pub & Cafe in Monroe.
Over the course of his career, Pierce released 13 hits that reached No. 1 on the U.S. country charts with more than 40 songs charting in the Top 10 of Billboard’s hot country songs. He was known for his flamboyant lifestyle and possessions such as his bright, rhinestone encrusted “Nudie Suits” and his 1961 Pontiac Bonneville lined with silver dollars. His Pontiac Bonneville sits next to Elvis Presley’s Cadillac at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee.
Pierce’s landmark will be the fourth dedication on Northeast Louisiana Music Trail, a sign route highlighting musical talents of the Northeast Louisiana region.
The first sign, located in Winnsboro, was unveiled in January and commemorated Fred Carter Jr., a session player in the Nashville music scene and original member of The Band.
Two other signs, one dedicated to country singer Gene King in Wisner and another to blues duo Po’ Henry and Tookie of Rayville, have been unveiled since the beginning of the year.
“It’s been a dream of mine to do these events for 40 years, and we finally had time in the last few years to approach this project seriously,” said trail founder Enoch “Doyle” Jeter.
Jeter said he “really wanted to honor people from this area in a meaningful way.”
“With these dedications we’re really trying to make sure artists like Pierce are recognized and not forgotten by the people who live here,” Jeter said.
Monty Russell, singer for The Monty Russell Trio, pointed out that he and his band feel a “strong connection” to Pierce’s music
“We want to honor Webb Pierce and his connection to Louisiana, but with us being an Americana, roots and southern rock band and him being kind of the king of honky-tonk, his music is closely related to our style,” Russell said. “Even though he was in the country genre his beat was driving, and he used electric instruments. He was kind of a forefather of the type of music we like to play.”
Pierce’s son, Webb Pierce Jr., said he plans to travel from his home in Lebanon, Tenn., a small city outside of Nashville, to attend the concert.
“Dad deserved a lot more than was given to him, and this is something great to see y’all doing,” Webb Pierce said. “I appreciate it very much.”
Webb Pierce said his father always “put his fans first.”
“His fans are what made him what he was, and he always tried to give the fans what they wanted,” Webb Pierce said. “He would go out of his way to do things for them.”
Webb Pierce said most of his father’s songs “were from the heart.”
“Back in that generation, most of them sang about something in their life or something they knew a lot about,” Webb Pierce said. “He knew that’s what fans wanted to see. They wanted something honest. That’s the reason he made the kind of music he did with his whole heart.”
