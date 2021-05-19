BATON ROUGE—The state House of Representatives approved three bills last week to limit access to abortion.
Two of the bills—one by state Rep. Raymond Crews, R-Shreveport, and one by Rep. Julie Emerson, R-Lafayette—would make it mandatory to report more information regarding abortions to the Louisiana Department of Health than is currently required.
The third, by Rep. Beryl Amedee, R-Houma, would require doctors to tell women who have begun the process of a chemical abortion that a potential reversal procedure after the first pill in a series of two exists.
After each of the three representatives presented their bills, Rep. Mandie Landry, D-New Orleans, asked, “Has LDH asked you to file this bill?”
Each of the three answered no. The Health Department did not voice opposition to or support for any of the bills.
Amedee’s bill, which she referred to as the “Abortion Pill Reversal Disclosure Act,” requires abortion providers to notify patients who undergo a chemical abortion that the first step in the two-step procedure can potentially be reversed.
A 2017 report by the Health Department revealed that there is insufficient evidence to suggest that any sound method of reversal for a medication-induced abortion exists.
Rep. Aimee Freeman, D-New Orleans, voiced opposition to the bill.
“While many of you know that I am pro-choice, this is not about pro-choice,” said Freeman. “This is about medical needs.”
Amedee said that this procedure “simply saves the life of the baby in many cases. It’s not a guarantee, but this bill is an attempt to give it a chance. With 2,000 babies saved nationwide and at least eight so far in Louisiana, I ask for your vote in favor to give a baby a chance.”
Amedee’s bill passed, 71-27.
Crews said his bill would “require some record keeping, reporting to the LDH.”
He said that he brought the bill because he recently learned about the process of judicial bypass, by which a minor can go before a judge to be granted the right to an abortion without parental consent or knowledge.
Crews’ bill passed, 72-25.
Emerson said that her bill would add to the requirements regarding abortion reporting.
Emerson’s bill passed, 81-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.