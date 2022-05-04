By Piper Hutchinson
LSU Manship News Service
BATON ROUGE—The state House of Representatives’ Committee on Labor and Industrial Relations killed four bills last week that sought to raise the minimum wage through different approaches.
Louisiana is one of five states that does not have its own minimum wage.
House Bill 472, sponsored by Rep. Tammy Phelps, D-Shreveport, sought to increase the tipped minimum wage. Presently, tipped employees, defined as those who make at least $30 per month in tips, can be paid as little as $2.13 an hour by their employers as long as they make at least $7.25 after tips.
The bill would have increased the employers’ part of the wage to $4.26 an hour.
“None of the good times that we offer here in Louisiana would be possible if it were not for our service employees to work for these businesses,” Phelps said.
Megan Klock, director of operations at Ruffino’s, a high-end restaurant, spoke in opposition to the bill.
“Tipped employee labor at Ruffino’s runs about 4 or 5% on a periodic basis,” Klock said. “So for 5% of our cost of labor, to double that tip credit rate would double our labor percentage. That means we would immediately take four to five basis points off the bottom line in an industry that we are already working on very thin margins.”
House Bill 101, sponsored by Rep. Malinda White, I-Bogalusa, sought to raise the minimum wage for state employees to $9 an hour.
White told the committee that she used to earn the minimum wage as a single mother. “It’s not right,” she said.
House Bill 311, sponsored by Rep. Denise Marcelle, D-Baton Rouge, sought to set the minimum wage to $10 an hour in 2023 and $12 in 2024.
“People will pay what they have to pay, and of course, that’s their profit margin that’s going to go down,” Marcelle said. “I understand that, but what I don’t understand is people who have been elected by the citizens of the state not putting the people first. I’m all for businesses. I believe the same thing that Rep. White said — when we put the money in the hands of the citizens, they will spend the money in the economy.”
House Bill 229, sponsored by Rep. Kyle Green, D-Marrero, sought to place a constitutional amendment raising the minimum wage to $11.65 on the ballot so that voters could decide whether they want it.
Jim Patterson, vice president of government relations for the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, argued against the concept of a minimum wage.
“Right now, wages are finding their level based on the high demand for labor and the shortage of labor,” Patterson said. “That’s the way that an economy will work if there isn’t the interference that, unfortunately, government has chosen by setting a minimum wage.”
Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, has proposed increasing the minimum wage several times since he took office in 2016. But the Legislature, which is led by Republicans, has blocked each attempt.
