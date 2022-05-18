BATON ROUGE — The state Senate Health and Welfare committee rejected a state House of Representatives’ resolution to repeal a state rule requiring COVID-19 vaccines for students last week.

The committee voted 4-3 against the resolution. Its vote will allow the Louisiana Health Department to add the COVID vaccine to a list of required immunizations for students aged 16 and up.

Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall, proposed the resolution.

Some pediatricians testified in favor of the vaccine and added that it was very easy for parents to opt out if they do not want their children to get vaccinated.

The Health Department allows parents to apply for an exemption to the requirement for medical, religious or philosophical reasons.

The one-page exemption form requires the name of the child, the school, a parent’s signature and a school representative’s signature.

The House had passed the resolution 69-30. But after the Senate committee’s vote against it last week, the resolution will not make it to the Senate floor.

