House resolution to repeal COVID vaccine requirement fails in committee By Allison Kadlubar LSU Manship News Service May 18, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BATON ROUGE — The state Senate Health and Welfare committee rejected a state House of Representatives’ resolution to repeal a state rule requiring COVID-19 vaccines for students last week.The committee voted 4-3 against the resolution. Its vote will allow the Louisiana Health Department to add the COVID vaccine to a list of required immunizations for students aged 16 and up.Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall, proposed the resolution.Some pediatricians testified in favor of the vaccine and added that it was very easy for parents to opt out if they do not want their children to get vaccinated. The Health Department allows parents to apply for an exemption to the requirement for medical, religious or philosophical reasons.The one-page exemption form requires the name of the child, the school, a parent’s signature and a school representative’s signature.The House had passed the resolution 69-30. But after the Senate committee’s vote against it last week, the resolution will not make it to the Senate floor. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags House Of Representatives Politics Legislation Institutes Welfare Committee Vaccine Resolution Senate Exemption Fail Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWest Monroe wins first baseball state championship since 1999Ouachita Christian gets revenge against St. Frederick in heavily anticipated semifinalClaiborne Christian makes the wait worth it with 7th state championship victoryHawsey's thrilling walk-off homer sends West Monroe to championshipOCS baseball rallies but falls short in Division IV title gameWossman hires Lake Charles College Prep's CaheeSterlington's season ends in semifinal loss to No. 1 BerwickDeputy finds driver passed out at intersection, arrests him on drug chargesOCS' football camp hits 25-year milestoneClaiborne Christian earns state championship berth with Northside Christian win Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedRebels make return trip to Sulphur with Sam Houston sweep (1)West Monroe wins thriller against Barbe (1)West Monroe baseball wins thriller against Comeaux in extra innings (1)Hawsey's thrilling walk-off homer sends West Monroe to championship (1) READ MORE +5 Monroe Garden Club celebrates creativity, commitment By Georgiann Potts Special to The Citizen More than 200 members of the Monroe Garden Club gathered recently for their annual May lunch… Read more WMHS student receives National Merit Scholarship By Dillon Nelson news@ouachitacitizen.com Brett Robertson, a recent graduate of West Monroe High School, emerged this month as one of … Read more Georgiann Potts: ‘If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need’ By Georgiann Potts Random Thoughts Writer’s Note: It happens every year, without fail. After the doldrums of winter, the first … Read more +2 WM native commands nuclear submarine USS Delaware WILMINGTON, Delaware — President Joe Biden Jr., and First Lady Jill Biden, the ship sponsor,… Read more OPPJ mulls $500k for new children’s museum By Dillon Nelson news@ouachitacitizen.com Members of the Ouachita Parish Police Jury could not agree earlier this week about whether t… Read more Man arrested in connection to large fight at bar By Dillon Nelson news@ouachitacitizen.com Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on several charges including simple assault on a police … Read more School Board rejects $2.4-million beautification project at Carroll By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com The Monroe City School Board narrowly rejected a plan to spend some $2.4 million relocating … Read more House committee approves two abortion restriction bills By Piper Hutchinson LSU Manship News Service BATON ROUGE–The state House of Representatives’ Committee on Health and Welfare advanced two… Read more St. Francis to fill OB/GYN, delivery coverage gap Glenwood Regional Medical Center and the Woman’s Clinic each announced last week they were h… Read more Murder suspect taken into custody A suspect in the April 8 homicide of Torance Davis in the 700 block of Dunn Drive was taken … Read more Strauss to hold Annual Meeting on May 23 Strauss Theatre Center on Lamy Lane in Monroe plans to hold its Annual Meeting for 2022 on M… Read more WMPD schedules checkpoints The West Monroe Police Department plans to have several Occupant Protection checkpoints duri… Read more Resolution calls on Biden to fight crime, secure border U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) recently joined more than 15 other Republican senators in int… Read more ULM students interview renowned author Diane Glancy A group of ULM students published work from a major class project in World Literature Today … Read more House resolution to repeal COVID vaccine requirement fails in committee By Allison Kadlubar LSU Manship News Service BATON ROUGE — The state Senate Health and Welfare committee rejected a state House of Repres… Read more OPPJ to spend $776k on Country Club Boulevard By Dillon Nelson news@ouachitacitizen.com The Ouachita Parish Police Jury voted earlier this week to spend some $776,000 in the southe… Read more Monroe woman arrested for manslaughter, negligent injury Monroe police took custody of a Monroe woman on two counts of manslaughter and aggravated ob… Read more Obituaries published May 18, 2022 Betty Colleen Boyce Read more ULM confers degrees to 943 graduates The University of Louisiana Monroe President Ron Berry conferred degrees to 943 graduates at… Read more Monroe museum celebrates Juneteenth Juneteenth, officially Juneteenth National Independence Day and also known as Jubilee Day,Em… Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.