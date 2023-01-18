A pro-life march last weekend drew about 400 participants who walked from West Monroe to Monroe in support of the cause.
The annual march, hosted by Louisiana Right to Life, had marchers begin at First West in West Monroe, cross Endom Bridge and stop at Anna Gray Noe Park in Monroe, where the crowd heard from several speakers including state Sen. Katrina Jackson and state Rep. Pat Moore.
“This year obviously we’re celebrating the reversal of Roe v. Wade,” said Sarah Zagorski with Louisiana Right to Life, referring to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last year, overturning a previous court ruling guaranteeing a constitutional right to abortion.
“But also motivating people, because in one fell swoop, this could all change in Louisiana,” Zagorski said. “We have to be diligent about protecting life even though we had this huge victory.”
Jackson spoke to the crowd about the theme for this year’s march, which was, “Everyone Deserves a Birthday.”
“Who would ever have the unmitigated gall to think their life mattered and someone else’s didn’t?” Jackson said.
Jackson authored legislation last year before the overturning of Roe v. Wade. The bill she sponsored criminalized abortion in Louisiana with no exception for incest or rape. The bill was signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Jackson indicated her fellow lawmaker, Moore, strongly supported the legislation.
“Her story was able to transcend the voices of those who wanted to water the law down,” Jackson said. “Her story was resounding all over the state capitol.”
Moore said her mother gave birth to her when she was 14 and that Moore did not know her mother for the first several years of her life.
“She was alone and had to make the decision to let me come into this world,” Moore said. “She didn’t have anyone to discuss the matter with. But I believe the Holy Spirit spoke to her heart.”
Moore said despite their difficult relationship, she had a chance to get to know her mother later on.
“On her deathbed we all had to say our goodbyes,” Moore said. “She was in a coma. I told her I loved her and that I was so grateful she gave me a chance to come into this world, and when I looked at her, her eyes were closed, but I saw one tear come from her eye and I knew she had heard me.”
Staff with Life Choices Pregnancy Center in Monroe also participated in the march and informed the crowd about resources they offer.
Lyndsey Sikes, the resource center’s executive director at Life Choices, said the center provided free pregnancy tests, ultrasounds and counseling services.
“Life Choices wants to show the community support and resources we offer people experiencing an unplanned pregnancy,” Sikes said. “We also have birth mom support and post abortion support. We are pro love, and we love not just the babies but the moms and dads, too.”
