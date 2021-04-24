Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Marcus Hunter, of Monroe, was elected to the Second Circuit Court of Appeal in the general election on Saturday.
In the run-off for the Second Circuit's 1st District, Section 1C, Hunter outdistanced Monroe attorney Garland Smith with 78 percent of the vote, or 2,135 votes.
Smith tallied 22 percent of the vote, or 596 votes.
Both were Democrats. Turnout in the 25 precincts participating in the appeal court race was about 10.5 percent, according to the Secretary of State's office.
Meanwhile, Ouachita Parish voters approved two tax propositions sought by the Ouachita Parish School Board to prop up school system operations and maintain school facilities.
Some 3,000 voters, or 72 percent of the vote, approved a 24.15-mill property tax that would be levied by the School Board for a 10-year term. The property tax revenues would be dedicated to the support, maintenance and operation of school facilities.
Some 1,200 people voted against the tax measure, or 28 percent of the vote.
The second tax item on the ballot was a half-cent sales tax. The measure received 72 percent of the vote, or 2,920 votes. The sales tax revenues support the School Board's operations.
Some 1,100 people voted against the sales tax measure, or 28 percent of the vote.
Unofficial turnout was 5.6 percent, according to the Secretary of State's office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.