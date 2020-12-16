Commissioner of Insurance Jim Donelon says Louisiana policyholders who need to file hurricane damage claims need to know they still have time to do so under Louisiana law.
Under state law, when a catastrophic event occurs and civil officials declare a state of disaster or emergency pursuant to law, owners of property within the declaration area shall have not less than 180 days from the date of the event to submit a proof of loss with their insurer.
Approximate proof of loss filing deadlines are Feb. 23, 2021 for Hurricane Laura on Aug. 27; April 7, 2021 for Hurricane Delta on Oct. 9; and April 26, 2021 for Hurricane Zeta on Oct. 28.
Those needing to file a claim should review their policy and contact their agent for guidance on the exact proof of loss deadline per their policy and what is required in filing their proof of loss. The same law extends the 180-day deadline when policyholders are denied access to their properties.
