In the days following the devastation wrought by Hurricane Laura last week, local residents and organizations banded together to clean up storm debris, feed those without food and provide generators so people could stay cool.
Hurricane Laura coursed across Louisiana and eastern Texas on Aug. 27, dropping from a category 4 to a category 1 storm when it struck northern Louisiana and knocking out power for a few hundred thousand electrical utility customers. As of Tuesday, some 14,000 Entergy customers remained without power in Ouachita Parish.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Tuesday that residents in Ouachita Parish among others would be made eligible for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA.
“This approval will help the residents of Acadia, Vermilion and Ouachita parishes move forward in their recovery from this devastating storm, which brought destructive winds from one corner of our state to the other,” Edwards said. “If you suffered damage in Hurricane Laura and live in one of the nine parishes approved by FEMA for federal assistance, please register for FEMA assistance as soon as you can, even if you aren’t sure if you qualify.”
Beyond government assistance, several area elected officials commended local residents and organizations for their assistance to those in need.
In Monroe, most of the pleas for help were among senior citizens with trees or tree limbs fallen in their yards or on their homes, according to John Jones, the city of Monroe’s acting communications director. Other concerns included the provision of generators or fuel to keep generators running, he said.
“Then there’s the requests for water, ice and food, probably in that order,” he said. “What we’re doing is making sure requests for help get to the right people.”
Most residents in Monroe and West Monroe still needed help cleaning up after the storm, according to Ouachita Parish Police Juror Scotty Robinson, who spent the weekend cutting tree limbs and cleaning up properties with other concerned citizens.
“I want to thank everyone who showed up to help, no questions asked, just showed up and got to work helping people,” said Robinson, of West Monroe.
Monroe City Councilman Doug Harvey also thanked area residents who contributed to cutting and removing tree limbs from homes and yards.
“Watching so many pop-up groups to cut tree limbs and feed others is the kind of thing that restores your faith in humanity,” Harvey said.
Though power was restored to most Entergy customers in Ouachita Parish, small pockets of seven homes here or five homes there remained without power, providing a service opportunity for their neighbors, according to Harvey.
Harvey said a number of the residents in his district (District 1) were senior citizens, many of whom did not want to leave their homes.
“We were in District Four last night, and they’re worried about theft and things like that, but my main concern is getting elderly people cooled down,” Harvey said.
“After you get people’s power back, they need food. They don’t have a refrigerator or electricity to power a refrigerator, so they need cold meals. Many of them did not have power to cool their food items.”
“Not everyone can afford a generator,” he added.
The Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana held a series of food distribution events in Monroe and West Monroe earlier this week.
“Thousands of people lost all of the food in their refrigerators and freezers due to the power outages, and many of our neighbors don’t have the resources to purchase all new groceries,” said Jean Toth, Food Bank Executive Director. “We hope this will help them begin to restock.”
Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis and West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell thanked the Food Bank and others for their help.
Of the Food Bank, Ellis said, “Their dedicated staff and volunteers provide a vital service to our region.”
“We are grateful to partner with the Food Bank of Northeast Louisiana during this time of great need in our community,” Mitchell said. “Our residents have faced extreme challenges from the impact of COVID-19 and now Hurricane Laura. We hope this food will provide some much-needed relief to our families as they begin to recover. We thank Christ Church for making their parking lot available for the West Monroe food distribution.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.