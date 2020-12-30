A state Department of Transportation and Development project replacing the U.S. Hwy 80 overpass on Interstate 20 in Calhoun will resume Tuesday, Jan. 5.
The $9.7 million project includes the removal and replacement of the existing 60-year-old bridge.
In order for the roadway approaches and foundation for the new bridge to be constructed, US 80 at I-20 will need to be closed beginning on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. This full road closure is anticipated to last approximately 9 months.
The new bridge deck will be built nearby off site and moved into place. This will expedite the replacement process.
To lessen the impact to traffic on I-20, any intermittent lane closures that will be necessary on the interstate are restricted to nighttime and/or weekend only. Those lane closures will be communicated via the MyDOTD system.
The US 80 overpass is located at Exit 103 on I-20.
Detour signage will be in place, directing motorists to utilize LA 151 (I-20 Exit 101) and LA 546 (I-20 Exit 108) in order to access US 80.
The entire project is expected to be complete in Fall 2021, weather permitting.
Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.
DOTD announces a $9.7 million project to remove and replace the 60-year-old US 80 overpass at I-20 in west Ouachita Parish.
In order for the roadway approaches and foundation for the new bridge to be constructed, US 80 at I-20 will need to be closed beginning on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, and lasting approximately 9 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.