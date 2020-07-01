The bridge and frontage road south of Interstate 20 between Millhaven Road and Garrett Road reopened to the public earlier this week after several years of weather and litigation delays.
Parish officials expressed gratitude for the reopening of the road and bridge during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday while another official denied the road’s reopening was arranged to politically benefit Mayor Jamie Mayo, who will stand for re-election in less than two weeks.
“We didn’t realize how many people traveled this road until it closed,” said Ouachita Parish Police Jury President Shane Smiley. “We’re very grateful to have this road. Garrett Road is overloaded as it is.”
The road and bridge were closed for several years because the road elevation was higher than the bridge, meaning motorists traveling on the frontage road would leave the roadway and land on the bridge. A lawsuit alleging the road failed because of faulty engineering by Denmon Engineering — one of Mayo’s regular campaign supporters — is ongoing.
Mayo’s office organized the ribbon cutting. Though the road and bridge belong to the parish, the mayor’s office was involved because the frontage road also services several major businesses in Monroe.
Mayo also was involved because he is a member of the Interstate 20 Economic Development District’s governing board, which approved the $1.1-million project restoring the collapsed frontage road and bridge in January 2019, more than a year ago.
“This has been a long time coming,” Mayo said.
The I-20 board’s chairman, Otis Chisley, suggested more than weather delays caused the project to linger for so many years without resolution.
“A lot of people wondered why it took so long,” said Chisley. “You have to deal with a lot of bureaucracy.”
In an interview after the ribbon cutting ceremony, Chisley claimed weather was, in fact, the reason for the delay.
“Weather has been the delay,” Chisley said. “It had to be 60 degrees at night for a solid week.”
The timing of the frontage road’s reopening nearly two weeks before the mayoral election — after more than two years of construction — was insignificant, according to Chisley.
“That had nothing to do with it,” Chisley said. “This is not political. The mayor didn’t have anything to do with it. I’m the chair.”
“The mayor is an appointee to the board. He doesn’t dictate anything to the board,” Chisley added.
Though Mayo is only a member of the I-20 board, the mayor has the authority to remove members from the I-20 board whenever he pleases.
The $1.1-million project repaired concrete damage on the bridge, replaced the bridge approach slabs, patching, milling 1” of the asphalt roadway, laying asphalt wearing course and thermoplastic pavement marking. The roadway is 1.37 miles long.
