On 6/26/2021 at 4:30 pm, the West Monroe Police Department responded to an 18-wheeler roll over crash on Interstate 20 westbound around S. 5th Street (mile marker 116).
The investigation revealed that an 18-wheeler was traveling westbound in the middle lane when it changed lanes to the inside lane. During the lane change, the 18-wheeler struck the median wall and turned over on its side and traveled over 500 feet before stopping and still on its side.
Witnesses on scene were able to assist the driver and a passenger from the truck. Both driver and passenger were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for moderate injuries. (Initially, it was communicated the driver was airlifted; however, he was not). The driver was cited for Careless Operation and released from the hospital. The passenger is still under observation at the time of this report.
I-20 west was fully closed due to cargo being off-loaded before the truck can be upright and removed from the roadway. It is currently closed. Estimates for reopening have been given for between 10 pm and midnight.
Assisting in the crash included West Monroe Fire Department, Monroe Police Department, Acadian Ambulance Service, and DOTD.
WMPD will report the reopening of the Interstate on our Facebook page and through email. Currently, westbound traffic is being re-routed off the Civic Center exit in Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.