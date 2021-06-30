A special unit investigating the death of a Monroe man who died while in the custody of Monroe police officers forwarded its investigative report to the local district attorney last week.
The Northeast Louisiana Sheriff’s Investigative Unit concluded its investigation of the in-custody death of David Harris on June 23.
Sgt. Matthew Henderson, with the North Louisiana Sheriff’s Investigative Unit, or NLSIU, said the case was submitted to Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew’s office for a full review.
“Over the past 8+ weeks, this matter has been thoroughly investigated by members of the NLSIU,” Henderson said. “We appreciate the community’s patience and understanding while this investigation was conducted.”
On April 3, an officer with the Monroe Police Department encountered Harris, 51, near the intersection of Standifer Avenue and Alabama Street. Harris was described as behaving erratically. Harris reportedly became combative and fought with officers, leading to his arrest and booking at Ouachita Correctional Center.
At the prison, Harris became unresponsive, and deputies and medical staff administered medical aid but Harris died. The cause of death is unknown.
The Harris case recently drew further attention after Harris’ sister, Carmelitha Long, filed a petition for investigation with the Monroe Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board last month, asking the board to investigate how Monroe Police Chief Victor Zordan handled the case involving the death of her brother. Long claimed that Zordan lied about the investigation.
Long argued that Zordan was untruthful because of apparently conflicting accounts of which law enforcement agency was investigating Harris’ death. Long disputed statements Zordan made about the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office being involved in the investigation of Harris’ death at the prison. The Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office, which is part of the NLSIU special unit, was part of the investigation into Harris’ death in police custody.
An affidavit by Ouachita Parish sheriff’s Chief Deputy Marc Mashaw defended Zordan and claimed the police chief had not lied but had referred to two separate investigations, one by OPSO concerning what happened at the prison and one by the NLSIU about what happened while Harris was in police custody.
The NLSIU became effective on March 4. The unit is available upon request to conduct investigations involving use of force that results in death or serious bodily injury and in-custody deaths.
It is comprised of Criminal Investigators from eight parishes: Caldwell, Franklin, Lincoln, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Union, and Madison.
Members assigned to the unit have extensive training and experience in various fields of law enforcement including violent crimes, death investigations, and officer involved shootings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.