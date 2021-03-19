The Office of Juvenile Justice (OJJ) will resume in person visitation at its four secure care facilities for males on Saturday, March 20.
Swanson Center for Youth in Monroe and Columbia is funded through the state Office of Juvenile Justice.
Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), revised practices will be in place to allow for social distancing and safety standards in line with Louisiana’s Phase 3 Covid-19 guidelines.
Unlike visitation, prior to the pandemic, all families must preschedule a 45-minute timeslot for visiting with youth. Extended visitation hours will be held on Saturdays and Sundays between 10:00am and 4:00pm. Staff will be on hand to sanitize visitation areas in between visits. Hand sanitizer stations will be accessible at all sites.
“We are very excited to welcome families back to visitation,” said Deputy Secretary William Sommers. “Their participation is a vital part of the rehabilitative process. The Covid-19 safety measures that we have put in place will allow them to do so and aid in keeping the youth and staff in our secure care centers protected from Covid-19.”
Families must contact the secure care facility they wish to visit by Thursday, March 18, 2021 at noon to schedule a time slot for visitation.
The Office of Juvenile Justice will continue to work closely with its medical provider, Wellpath to monitor youth in the secure care facilities. The continuation of in person visitation is subject to reevaluation based on active Covid-19 cases in each secure care facility.
OJJ serves youth who have been adjudicated delinquent or Families in Need of Services (FINS). The agency is responsible for youth assigned to its care and custody by the court system, either for probation supervision, or custody in residential placement or secure care.
