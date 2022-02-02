Each incumbent on the West Monroe Board of Aldermen drew opposition during qualifying last week for the March 26 election, and in some cases those aldermen are running against each other to represent newly created districts.
Thanks to the U.S. Department of Justice’s intervention last year, city voters will no longer elect five candidates at large to serve on the Board of Aldermen. The department secured a new election plan to ensure a black candidate could be elected to the Board of Aldermen. Under the new election plan, two people will be elected at large while voters will consider candidates from three single-member districts.
Candidates qualifying to be elected as at large aldermen were Harry “Lamar” Anderson Jr., a Democrat; Billy Gullett Jr., a Republican; Thomas “Thom” Hamilton, a Republican; Willis Manning III, a Democrat; and Ben Westerburg Jr., a Republican.
Hamilton and Westerburg currently serve on the Board of Aldermen.
Two Republicans qualified as candidates in District 1, including Roger “Keith” Kimball as well as Morgan Buxton, who currently serves on the Board of Aldermen.
Incumbents James “Polk” Brian and Trevor Land will face each other in the District 2 race. They are each Republicans.
Four people qualified as candidates for District 3, including Nora Collins, a Democrat; Anthony Holmes, a Democrat; Rodney Welch, a Democrat; and Annanias Word, an independent.
In filling two at-large seats on the board, the top vote-getters are elected, while candidates qualifying for the single-member districts will compete for votes within a particular district’s boundaries.
