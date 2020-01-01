A Louisiana State Penitentiary inmate who attempted suicide at Angola last week by setting himself on fire died Christmas Eve in a Baton Rouge hospital.
Sixty-two-year-old Joel Baker was in prison for multiple sex convictions out of Franklin Parish in 1989 including life for three counts of aggravated rape, three counts of aggravated oral sexual battery (10 years each), and one count of sexual battery (5 years).
Baker was found behind Main Prison Camp in critical condition from significant burns around 8 a.m. on Dec. 22. Department of Corrections and West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators believe the inmate set himself on fire, as an attempt to commit suicide.
Quick actions by Louisiana State Penitentiary doctors and medical personnel allowed emergency crews to transport Baker to a Baton Rouge hospital for treatment.
All evidence indicates this was a suicide attempt, and there is no indication of foul play, State Penitentiary authorities said. The investigation continues, and no further details will be released at this time.
