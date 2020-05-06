Interim Monroe Police Chief Reginald “Reggie” Brown says he plans to call for an independent criminal investigation of a Monroe resident who may have received internal departmental documents showing Brown’s past disciplinary actions.
Brown issued that declaration earlier this week during a telephone conference call hosted by the Monroe Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board to consider an extension of his appointment as interim chief.
Mayor Jamie Mayo appointed Brown to the interim position on Feb. 1. Several officers have said Mayo has long planned to make Brown the department’s permanent chief.
During the meeting Monday, Brown specifically took issue with a letter of objection submitted to the Civil Service Board by Nicholas “Nick” Farrar Sr., of Monroe. Among other objections, Farrar claimed Brown’s lack of supervisory experience and past disciplinary actions disqualified him from serving as interim police chief.
In response, Brown described Farrar’s allegations as false though he later claimed he would seek a criminal investigation to determine how Farrar obtained documents showing his disciplinary actions.
“I think we all know what he’s trying to conclude,” Brown began, “My relationship with the appointing authority is why I received non-standard special treatment.”
No public comment
In mid-February, Mayo asked the Office of State Examiner to authorize a test for the position of Monroe police chief, according to Assistant City Attorney Brandon Creekbaum.
“Even though we asked in February for a test to be called, we have not been able to get one,” Creekbaum said.
In an April 21 letter, Mayo asked the Civil Service Board to approve the continuance of Brown’s temporary appointment as interim police chief until Aug. 1.
“Due to the Governor’s Emergency Declaration and subsequent Executive Orders, the Civil Service Board has ceased all State testing,” Mayo wrote. “Therefore, it is impossible to fill a permanent assigned office because test results do not exist.”
Under state law, an appointing authority may request a three-month extension.
Last week, the Civil Service Board met by telephone and approved the extension but failed to ask for public comment prior to the unanimous vote. Later, Farrar objected to the Civil Service Board’s action during the April 29 meeting, claiming the public was unable to voice a comment.
Monroe attorney Elmer Noah, who serves as the Civil Service Board’s legal counsel, noted that Farrar did not speak up during the April 29 meeting. In light of Farrar’s objection after the meeting, Noah recommended the Civil Service Board hold a special-called meeting Monday to revisit the extension request and fully comply with Open Meetings Law.
Farrar’s allegations
Farrar did not attend the special-called meeting on Monday but sent a letter to the Civil Service Board, expressing his objections to the extension item on the board’s agenda. Farrar said Brown did not have the command or supervisory experience to serve as interim police chief, referring to the assistant chief and three majors in the department who all had nearly 30 years of experience.
“Cpl. Brown has never been responsible for a department budget,” Farrar wrote. “Likewise, he has never commanded a division. It’s more likely than not that all Monroe City departments will soon face budget cuts. What experience will Cpl. Brown draw from when addressing MPD’s cuts? From his experience, what can be cut while maintaining officer and public safety? This is no time for on the job training.”
Farrar’s letter also referred to a pending lawsuit pertaining to the release of Brown’s Internal Affairs records. Along with The Ouachita Citizen and Monroe businessman Eddie Hakim, Farrar is a defendant in the lawsuit centered on whether Brown’s IA files are subject to public disclosure. The city of Monroe sued The Ouachita Citizen, Farrar and Hakim in early February after each party submitted a public records request for Brown’s IA records.
Though the city opposed The Ouachita Citizen’s public records request for Brown’s IA records, the city had previously disclosed some of Brown’s IA files, including an investigation of Brown for overtime payroll fraud and endangerment of fellow officers.
In his May 4 letter, Farrar alleged that Brown failed a field training course and received several write-ups for violating the department’s standard operating procedures.
“My concerns are further increased due to Cpl. Brown’s Internal Affairs records still being withheld from the public,” Farrar wrote. “Mr. Brown has the authority to release them himself. What does he have to fear or hide?
“Maybe that he, then Officer Brown, failed field training with two different Field Training Officers, that he was then given non-standard remedial one on one classroom training before being returned to field training, or that supervisors in the patrol division repeatedly wrote him up for failing to follow standard policies and procedures. It could be the multiple write-ups and complaints about overtime double dipping or payroll fraud. Any one of these accusations are of concern, but collectively they are extremely troubling.”
In light of Farrar’s absence during the meeting on Monday, Noah read the letter aloud for each Civil Service Board member to hear prior to the vote. After Noah finished reading Farrar’s letter, Brown asked to respond to Farrar’s allegations.
“A lot of the things he has stated are defamatory and false,” Brown said. “I will also submit a letter of response.”
“One thing in particular that I want to address presently is that Mr. Farrar has stated as a matter of material fact that I failed (field training),” Brown added.
Brown characterized Farrar’s letter as one of “many misleading and false narratives” presented publicly.
“I do expect and plan to take action legally in reference to Mr. Farrar and the statements he has made,” Brown said.
Though Brown denied Farrar’s allegations, Brown later expressed concern that Farrar had possession of documents supporting those allegations and pledged to call for an investigation. An investigation was needed because someone in the department gave Farrar those documents, Brown said.
“He has publicly stated he is in possession of past write-ups, and if that is true, he is in illegal possession of them,” Brown said. “That is something that needs to be looked into.”
“I will seek a criminal investigation,” he added.
For a second time, the Civil Service Board approved Brown’s extension as interim police chief.
Board members miffed
Two Civil Service Board members also took issue with Farrar’s objection.
While thanking board members for attending the second meeting, Civil Service Board Chairman Hardeman Cordell Sr. referred to their special meeting as “very uncalled for.”
Civil Service Board member Benjamin “Ben” Baw, who also is a Monroe police officer, said Farrar had chosen the “wrong forum” to voice his objections to Brown’s appointment as interim police chief.
“If he wants something changed, he needs to change city policy,” Baw said.
Baw pointed out there were no state laws or city policies that governed qualifications for the position of interim police chief.
“Having us go back and redo a meeting is a moot point,” Baw said. “The mayor gets to appoint who he wants to appoint.”
The Civil Service Board’s members include Cordell, Vic Harris (co-chair and Monroe Fire Department representative), Alfred Rayford (city representative), Craig Turner (University of Louisiana-Monroe representative) and Baw (Monroe Police Department representative).
