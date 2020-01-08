Chresancio “Chee-Chee” Jackson announced last week his plans to become a candidate for the District 5 office of the Monroe City Council.
Jackson said he was a life-long resident of the district and currently lives in the East Parkview/Oregon Trail neighborhood.
“Having firsthand knowledge of the needs of this area has caused me to push forward with my candidacy,” Jackson said. “We need someone that is not only experienced, but honest, transparent and willing to commit themselves to the job of serving District 5 by providing avenues of assistance and accountability.”
Jackson’s platform included establishing flood controls, reducing crime, attracting new businesses and jobs, and advancing youth development programs.
Jackson works as an instructor at Louisiana Delta Community College.
“It is my goal to run a positive campaign, one in which I will display integrity, transparency of leadership, with an ‘ear’ for the community’s needs,” Jackson said. “ We live in a great city. Let’s work together to make it an even better place to live, work and play. I am ready to fight for District 5.”
