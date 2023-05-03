Municipalities with populations of 6,000 or less, like the towns of Richwood and Sterlington, could bypass certain criteria and receive state funding—without any local match.
That would be the case if the state Legislature approves Senate Bill 166, sponsored by state Sen. Katrina Jackson.
Currently, municipalities can only secure state funding by providing a local match, or 25 percent of the total amount of state funding requested. Under SB 166, the state Division of Administration would have the discretion to waive the requirement of a local match for small municipalities.
“At some point we have to stop hindering our smaller areas from economic development because that’s what is happening,” said Jackson, D-Monroe. “You have entire regions or portions of the state that have no economic development.”
Jackson delivered those remarks to the state Senate Committee on Revenue and Fiscal Affairs during a hearing on April 25.
In 2008, the state Legislature approved a bill to provide the same relief to small municipalities but the 2008 legislation included a formula that was never implemented.
“Someone in 2008 had the foresight to put it into law and it just wasn’t carried through,” Jackson said.
State Sen. Jay Morris expressed concern that Jackson’s legislation could turn the waiver of a local match into a political weapon.
“As written, it gives complete discretion to the Division so everybody is going to want the waiver,” said Morris, R-West Monroe. “What I don’t want to happen is for this to become political from the governor’s office on down. Those who have influence within a particular agency can get their municipality’s match waived and others are stuck paying it. Things can result in unfairness when there’s not clear rules about how we’re going to do this.”
According to Mark Moses, assistant commissioner at the Division of Administration, studies were conducted in all parishes by economist James Richardson, but the formula was not presented in a timely manner.
“So, that section statute is currently not available to waive the match,” Moses said. “What Senator Jackson is trying to do is increase or modify that specific section so that it would allow those small communities the option of having the match waived.”
Moses noted that SB 166 would also need a formula to help the Division of Administration decide which municipalities could obtain a waiver for the local match.
“We need some kind of guidance that would let our staff know whether to approve it or not,” Moses said.
State Sen. Fred Mills Jr., R-Parks, asked how many municipalities would qualify for the exclusion, if Jackson’s legislation was successful.
“I can only speak for northeast Louisiana,” Jackson said. “I know I have two parishes that fall within that and a large amount of cities, probably about four.”
During an interview with The Citizen, Richwood Mayor Gerald Brown said Richwood could benefit from SB 166 because the town recently submitted a request to the state for capital outlay in conjunction with the Ouachita Parish Police Jury to repair Highland Road.
According to Brown, rebuilding Highland Road was estimated to cost somewhere between $600,000 to $700,000. Without Jackson’s legislation, Richwood would have to provide a local match between $150,000 to $175,000, to receive state funding for the project.
“It’s one of the more well-traveled roads in our community,” Brown said. “If we didn’t have to do our 25-percent match, that’s more money that we can utilize to pay the individuals who maintain the roads, for our trucks or equipment—things of that nature.”
Brown said he spoke with Jackson about the financial burden of providing a local match on small municipalities and expressed gratitude for SB 166.
“We’ve talked about this and I’m sure other mayors and communities have talked with her about the same thing,” Brown said. “Just the fact that she listened to what we’ve had to say has given us an opportunity to try to put this on the table and discuss it.”
During last week’s hearing, Mills suggested in addition to a new formula, a cap be set on the dollar amount that could be waived.
Other committee members questioned Jackson’s definition of a municipality, including Sen. Freddie Lambert who asked Jackson to clarify the inclusion of parishes in SB 166. Legislators noted there was a difference between parishes and municipalities, though Jackson’s bill sought a waiver for both.
According to state Sen. Mike Reese, the state already allowed exemptions for a local match on projects improving water systems, sewage systems and natural gas connections with fewer than 250 customers.
“We need to be very judicious on who we grant this to because if it helps one community that receives 100 percent funding, it negatively impacts the other community down the line in terms of stretching out our dollars and reaching more projects,” said Reese, R-Leesville.
If SB 166 was successful, Reese proposed that the Joint Legislative Committee on Capital Outlay (JLCCO) review all municipalities that requested a waiver of their local match each year, to decide which qualified for the exemption.
“There is some precedent for that,” Moses said.
Jackson indicated she was willing to amend the legislation to resolve the senators’ concerns.
“No bill is perfect when it hits but when we work together it becomes something perfect,” Jackson said. “I am committed to working with you to address the problem with no loopholes.”
The committee favorably reported SB 166 to the state Senate with amendments.
