State Sen. Katrina Jackson, of Monroe, lead author of the pro-life Love Life Constitutional amendment, spoke at several pro-life rallies across southern Louisiana last week.
The Love Life Amendment will be the first Constitutional amendment listed on the Nov. 3 ballot. This pro-life amendment states: “Do you support an amendment declaring that, to protect human life, a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution?”
If approved, the amendment will ensure there is not right to abortion or the taxpayer funding of abortion in the state Constitution.
“Louisiana is a pro-life state that loves moms and their babies,” Jackson said. “We want to keep Louisiana pro-life.”
