The five judges at Fourth Judicial District Court who were sued in 2015 for conspiring to conceal a law clerk’s alleged tampering with a local businessman’s lawsuit recently asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene.
The five judges — Fred Amman, Wilson Rambo, Carl Sharp, Stephens Winters and retired Judge Benjamin “Ben” Jones — claim the state Supreme Court erred when it ruled in June that Monroe businessman Stanley Palowsky III could sue them.
In Stanley R. Palowsky III and others v. Allyson Campbell and others, Palowsky claimed that law clerk Allyson Campbell concealed or destroyed documents he filed with the court as part of a separate lawsuit against a former business partner. According to Palowsky, the five defendant judges knew about Campbell’s activities and helped her cover up the incident.
In its June 2019 ruling, the Supreme Court upheld Palowsky’s arguments the five defendant judges were not shielded from a lawsuit because their actions concerning Campbell entailed the supervision of an employee, not a judicial act.
The defendant judges appealed the Supreme Court’s 4-3 ruling through a petition for a writ of certiorari to the U.S. Supreme Court on Feb. 3. The defendant judges revived their argument that all actions they took concerning Campbell were judicial acts, not supervisory ones, because they pertained to a pending civil matter.
“The sharply divided decision of the Louisiana Supreme Court below cannot be reconciled with this Court’s decisions; it sets a dangerous precedent that unduly narrows the concept of what constitutes a judicial act,” stated the judges’ petition.
The five defendant judges were represented in their appeal by Jon Guice and Justin Myers with the Monroe law firm Hammonds, Sills, Adkins & Guice as well as by Richard Simpson and Katelyn Cramp with the Washington, D.C. law firm Wiley Rein LLP.
When a court such as the state Supreme Court adopts federal law to inform its ruling in a case, the state court’s decisions are subject to review by the U.S. Supreme Court, according to the defendant judges’ petition.
“This Court has never determined whether it has jurisdiction to review a state court decision voluntarily adopting and applying federal law as state law,” stated the defendant judges’ petition.
“Absent the availability of review by this Court, state court decisions applying the substance of federal law could defeat the goals of uniformity and consistency and generate confusion in the law.”
The attorneys with the D.C. law firm, Wiley Rein LLP, were retained by Columbia Casualty Company, which provided the judges with a professional liability insurance policy, according to Jones, the retired judge, who also is the court’s administrator.
The district court did not spend any funds on the appeal, according to Jones.
“My response is no payment has been made by the Fourth Judicial District Court or any judge to attorney Wiley Rein or any other lawyer in any way associated with the law firm that filed the writ of certiorari to the United States Supreme Court in the Palowsky litigation,” Jones said.
Initially, Jones said he had no idea who “Wiley Rein” was. Later, Jones added that he knew the insurance company had retained a law firm but did not know the name of any attorney who worked on the writ application.
Concerning the amount of money spent on an appeal to the Supreme Court, Jones said the court did not possess such information.
“Our office does not have that information and does not expect to receive information of the sort at any time,” Jones said. “Our office does not have a direct relationship with that law firm---our insurance company does.”
In its ruling in June, the Supreme Court also rejected Campbell’s argument that she enjoyed judicial immunity.
As of early this week, Campbell had not appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court.
