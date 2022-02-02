Sammy Jones Franklin, 81, of Jena, died on Friday, Jan. 28, at LaSalle General Hospital in Jena following a brief illness.
He was born on May 24, 1940, in Jigger, to the union of Charlie and Alice Wall Franklin.
He was the owner, publisher, and editor of The Jena Times Olla-Tullos-Signal, the official journal for LaSalle Parish, for 54 years, a job that he loved as much as life itself.
His life always centered around newspapers, starting out as a paper boy as a young man in Caldwell Parish and by the time he was enrolled at Columbia High School, he was on staff at the parish’s newspaper, The Caldwell Watchman.
Upon graduation from high school in 1958, he worked full-time at the newspaper as a reporter and photographer. Over the next ten years he honed his craft and a dream began to ignite inside him to one day own his very own newspaper.
That dream came true on Jan. 1, 1968, when Franklin officially took over operation of two newspapers, The Jena Times, in Jena, and the Olla-Tullos Signal, in Olla. Those two papers would be combined within the first year of his ownership to: The Jena Times Olla-Tullos-Signal.
During the past 54 years, he continued to improve the newspaper’s quality, from adding full color pictures, to updating to modern computers, and into the most recent modern age of the digital world.
While many small town, weekly newspapers have closed or drastically reduced their sizes over the past half-century, under Franklin’s leadership, The Jena Times has continued to grow.
Franklin believed that to really have a successful newspaper, the publisher and editor must become a part of the community in which they serve.
During his 54 years, he was actively involved in many church, civic, and community clubs and organizations.
Franklin was laid to rest following the service at the Woodland Cemetery in Jena under the direction of Kinner & Stevens Funeral Home of Jena with his sons and grandsons covering the grave.
