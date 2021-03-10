Jim Taylor Auto Group announced two local organizations will receive the Jim Taylor Memorial Sales Event donation this year – The Salvation Army and DeSiard Street Shelter.
Don Robertson, a Jim Taylor owner, said "We hope that the monies from this event will help further expand the services available to our area’s most vulnerable populations.”
Each year, the two dealerships – Jim Taylor Chevrolet/Buick in Rayville and Jim Taylor Ford/Lincoln in Ruston - and now, Jim Taylor Buick GMC in Monroe, choose a local organization to honor by donating a portion of their proceeds throughout the entire month of March.
“Because of these organizations, individuals in critical need of food and shelter have resources to turn to for assistance” said Tanya Pesek, a Jim Taylor owner and daughter of Jim Taylor. “They have someone in their corner advocating for and helping provide for their most basic needs.
The Memorial Sales event was established as a way to honor the memory of the company’s founder, Jim Taylor. The month of March was selected because his birthday was in March and he passed away in March. Each year, a different organization(s) is selected.
Captain Jerome Casey, Corps Officer of the Salvation Army, said, “The continued support of businesses such as Jim Taylor Auto Group and individuals throughout our region is key to maintaining the shelter and programs that serve our citizens in need. We are grateful to be a beneficiary of the Jim Taylor Memorial Sales Event.”
Billy Varner, Director of the DeSiard Street Shelter, said, “Recently going through one of the most powerful winter weather events in our region’s history, along with a pandemic, has shined a spotlight on the critical need for additional food and housing resources in our community. When businesses such as Jim Taylor Auto Group step up to the plate, we can provide more services to those who need it most.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.