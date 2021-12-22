It is an old, old story, but it never grows old. It never loses its wonder and glory; for, if we have ears to hear, we will hear what C.S. Lewis called the true story of the grand miracle.
He who created the heavens and the earth out of nothing, and splashed the stars in the sky with a spray of light, and brought forth the beasts of the field and the birds of the air by the power of his creative word; and who, for his own glory, made a man out of mud—
He who holds the waters of the oceans in the hollow of his hand, himself came forth from the waters in the hollow of a woman’s womb.
He was a real baby, not some porcelain decoration. He had to be nursed and “changed” and protected from the cold. He had those amazing tiny fingers and those long funny toes that you and I had when we were born. He had eyes that would shed salty tears, lungs that would roar with laughter, a heart that would break with grief, and skin that would bruise and bleed. And, in becoming one of us and coming to us as a helpless and defenseless baby, God has shown us the way, in all of our helplessness, defenselessness, and neediness to come to him.
The Almighty, the LORD GOD OMNIPOTENT, subjected himself to the cold, cruel realities of life in this sin-sick world. He did not shy away from them, not even as an infant. He did not take the easy road in the journey of human life and he did not take any shortcuts. He took the low road, the long road, the hard road, and he walked it all the way, all the way to the cross. And it all started that night in Bethlehem, when Mary “gave birth to her firstborn son and wrapped him in swaddling clothes and laid him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn” (Luke 2:7). Jesus was born under the shadow of the cross.
The Babe of Bethlehem is the Christ of the cross. He was born in obscurity, he lived in humility, and he was crucified in shame. He was laid in a wooden manger and laid upon a wooden cross. The “little Lord Jesus, asleep on the hay” slept the sleep of death on a stone slab in a cold tomb.
But he was “raised from the dead by the glory of the Father” (Romans 6:4), having conquered all the powers of darkness, having crushed the head of the serpent (Genesis 3:15), removing the curse of sin and death from his new covenant people. His death was the death of death for all those who are in union with him through faith by the grace of the Holy Spirit. And he gives his victory of everlasting life to all love him and look to him for their salvation.
And now the baby wrapped in swaddling cloths is clothed with heavenly glory, honor, majesty, and power at the right hand of God the Father Almighty. He who walked the earth as a suffering servant is now ruling over the world, conquering his enemies, building his worldwide church, and advancing his kingdom. Jesus is Lord! He will be revealed as King of kings and Lord of lords, and every knee shall bow.
Merry Christmas! “The Word became flesh ...” (John 1:14).
Rev. John T. Mabray, Associate Pastor of Covenant Presbyterian Church in Monroe.
