Corporal Zach Johnson is shown receiving the annual VFW National Law Enforcement Public Servant Citation for our region.
The award is presented by Stepheni LeGuin, Quartermaster, and Lynn Tuttle on behalf of the VFW Rodney J. Hobbs Post 1809 here in Monroe.
The award is presented to law enforcement men and women each year in recognition of their consistent excellence in the performance of their duties, their consistent dedication to their official responsibilities and recognition by their colleagues or those they serve.
Sheriff Jay Russell and the Deputies of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office congratulate Cpl. Johnson on his achievement and are proud of him and his service to the citizens of Ouachita Parish.
