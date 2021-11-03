State Fire Marshal deputies continue investigating the circumstances surrounding an early morning fire that claimed the life of a male resident.
Around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26, the Jonesboro Fire Department responded to a call at a home located in the 1200 block of Cox Street. First responders arrived to find the body of a man in the home’s living room.
While official identification and cause of death are pending with the Jackson Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be the 28-year-old homeowner.
Following an assessment of the scene, deputies determined the fire began in the utility room area around the home’s breaker box. While an exact cause remains undetermined at this time, an electrical malfunction within the home’s aged wiring system is suspected.
Deputies have been unable to determine if the victim had been experiencing any electrical issues that may have alerted him to any impending fire danger.
However, generally, there are several signs including blown fuses and flickering lights and electronics that can usually provide residents with warnings about electrical trouble.
If these occur, disconnect power from the troubled area of the home and/or appliance, have a licensed electrician evaluate the situation immediately, and make any needed repairs.
It is also recommended, especially in older homes, that an electrical safety certificate inspection be conducted on a home’s system every 10 years.
In addition, at this time, deputies have been unable to locate or determine whether the home had any working smoke alarms. It did not have a home sprinkler system.
Smoke alarms are a proven tool to alert residents to a fire danger in order to escape safely while home fire sprinklers can immediately limit the threat to life and damage to property.
