Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop F began investigating a fatality crash on La. Hwy 147 near La. Hwy 34 last week that claimed the life of a Jonesboro woman.
The crash around 8 p.m. on July 7 claimed the life of 46-year-old Jennifer Westbrook of Jonesboro.
The initial investigation revealed a 2014 Nissan Titan, driven by Westbrook, was traveling northbound on Hwy 147. For reasons still under investigation, Westbrook traveled off the highway and struck a tree. Westbrook, who was properly restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, distracted and inattentive driving continues to be a leading cause of crashes in our state. Louisiana State Police urges all motorists to stay alert while driving. A lapse in one’s awareness can have deadly consequences. If motorists witness hazardous situations on any Louisiana highway, they may dial *LSP (*577) to be connected to the nearest Troop to report that activity.
In 2020, Troop F Troopers have investigated 27 fatal crashes resulting in 28 deaths.
