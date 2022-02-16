Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Alvin Sharp had not yet issued a ruling deciding whether local businessman Don Nance could stand as a candidate in West Monroe’s mayoral race as of Tuesday evening.
State law says the court shall render judgment in a lawsuit objecting to a person’s candidacy within 24 hours after the case is submitted to the presiding judge.
Michael Sellar filed a lawsuit challenging Nance’s eligibility as a candidate the district court in a Jan. 31 lawsuit that claimed Nance was an ineligible mayoral candidate because he did not claim homestead exemption at a residence within the city’s corporate limits.
Nance was the only person to qualify as a candidate challenging West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell, who is seeking re-election.
During qualifying, Nance listed 2510 North 10th Street in West Monroe as his primary residence. He claimed homestead exemption at a house on Love Street, outside the city, in unincorporated Ouachita Parish. Homestead exemption is a property tax exemption denoting someone’s primary residence.
The city of West Monroe’s charter requires that the mayor be a “qualified elector of the city” and “shall have been a resident of the city for one (1) year.”
After the lawsuit’s filing, Sharp considered oral arguments over the following weekend and concluded the hearings on Feb. 6. At that time, Sharp said he would issue a ruling on Feb. 10.
Last Friday, Sharp issued a ruling about another motion in the case, but no ruling about Nance’s eligibility. In his ruling on the other matter, Sharp noted there were “time constraints” in the case.
“NOTE: This Court’s intended ruling date of 2/10/22 is, hereby, delayed due to the need to rule (first) o Defendant’s ‘Motion’ For Peremptory Exception of No Cause of Action,” stated Sharp’s Feb. 11 ruling. “This Court’s ruling on the merits will be made in due course.”
On Tuesday, Nance’s campaign told The Ouachita Citizen they were eagerly awaiting a ruling from Sharp.
When asked about “time constraints” in such lawsuits, Sellar’s attorney, Todd Newman, said he did not have any concerns.
“The election is not until March 26,” Newman said. “I guess we’ll get a decision pretty soon. Judge Sharp has literally been in court for the last five days, trying cases. He’s in the middle of a case right now, as I understand it.”
Under state law, in lawsuits pertaining to an election, “the trial judge shall render judgment within twenty-four hours after the case is submitted to him and shall indicate the date and time rendered on the judgment.” Similarly, in such cases involving elections, appeals to a court of appeal and/or writs to the state Supreme Court must be completed in an expedited schedule.
According to Sellar’s lawsuit, Nance bought the North 10th Street home in West Monroe in August 2020. During the hearings, Newman offered evidence to support his client’s argument that Nance did not use the house as a residence, like using water services or obtaining a garbage can, for several months.
According to the lawsuit, Nance changed the address of his voter registration from 103 Love Street to 2510 North 10th Street about six months before qualifying.
When a person changes their voter registration address, they are required to only input the address where they claim homestead exemption.
