A Monroe man accused of stabbing a ULM graduate to death may escape facing trial for murder thanks to a ruling last week by Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson.
In court last week, Jefferson dismissed the indictment against Quinton Tellis on the basis of information that the state of Mississippi wanted Tellis to serve a five-year sentence for a previous crime.
The sentence for second-degree murder, if convicted at trial, is life in prison. Whether Tellis stands trial in the future, after serving time in Mississippi, is up to the Second Circuit Court of Appeal.
Tellis, 34, of 50A Colonial Drive, Monroe, is accused of killing Ming Chen Hsiao on the night of July 29, 2015. Hsiao had recently graduated from ULM and lived near the campus.
In 2016, Tellis pleaded guilty to three charges of unauthorized card use and possession of marijuana, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing and using the Hsiao’s debit card on the night of the murder.
Tellis was also accused of the 2014 murder of Jessica Chambers in Mississippi, in which the victim was burned alive. Tellis went to trial twice for Chambers’ murder but both trials ended in a hung jury. Tellis was brought to Louisiana after his second trial, which was in 2018.
Tellis’ trial for Hsiao’s murder was set for Oct. 24 this year but the case was dismissed by Jefferson when he was told Tellis would be sent back to Mississippi.
Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew said he expected Tellis to face trial for the murder of Hsiao once released from prison in Mississippi.
“We’ve got a detainer on him so we’ll bring him back over here and send him to trial again,” Tew said.
Tew explained that Tellis had previously pleaded guilty to a habitual offender bill of information on an unrelated case in Mississippi, but never served the five-year sentence in that case.
“We had a detainer on him so we took him from Mississippi, they cooperated and let us have him, and he’s been held here ever since, and then Mississippi called us back and said, ‘Look, we’d like for him to go ahead and serve that sentence,’” Tew said. “So we took the case off the docket on the 24th and they came and got him and he’s now there serving a five-year sentence.”
Tew defended the state of Mississippi’s request to have Tellis serve time on offenses committed there.
“I think it’s the right thing to do,” Tew said. “He owes Mississippi five years and he needs to serve it.”
Assistant District Attorney Holly Jones said prosecutors knew it was always a possibility Tellis might be sent back to Mississippi.
Jones said she was not concerned that Tellis would be freed of his bond obligation because he would be sent immediately to Mississippi Department of Corrections and would not go free.
At a hearing on Oct. 12, Jones said she asked Jefferson for a continuance of the trial, which would delay the trial to begin at a later date.
Jefferson denied the continuance, dismissing the case altogether. Tellis was taken back to Mississippi on Oct. 18.
Jones has lodged a notice to take the matter to the Second Circuit Court of Appeal.
If the appeal court grants the continuance, the trial would likely occur during Tellis’ time serving the Mississippi sentence. If found guilty at that time, Tellis would be sent back to Louisiana after the five years to start serving time in the state.
If the appeal court does not grant the continuance it is unclear what would happen to Tellis after serving his five-year sentence in Mississippi, according to Jones.
Monroe attorneys Bob Noel and Randall Donald are the defendant’s counsel.
“The only response I can give you is the case was dismissed and the state has issued an appeal,” Noel said.
