A Monroe man charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder and several drug offenses will remain free on bond in spite of being arrested on more drug charges in June, thanks to a local judge’s ruling.
Jonathan Michael Hogg, 20, of Monroe, was arrested in May 2019 charged with shooting and killing JonMark Miletello as well as for allegedly shooting and injuring D’veil Freeman Jr. at a home in Treasure Island during an apparent drug deal.
Assistant Attorney General Madeleine Slaughter-Young, who is prosecuting Hogg, asked the court to revoke Hogg’s bond on the May 2019 charges in light of his arrest in Monroe on June 16 for carrying cocaine and marijuana. A North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory report confirmed the drug items found on Hogg’s person were 2.32 grams of cocaine and 30.40 grams of marijuana.
Slaughter-Young argued Hogg violated the terms of his bail on the murder charge when he was arrested again.
During a July 20 hearing, Fourth Judicial District Court Jefferson denied the Attorney General’s motion to revoke Hogg’s bond. Instead of returning Hogg to prison, Jefferson ordered Hogg to submit to drug testing and instructed him not to “associate with anyone who possesses illegal drugs,” court records show.
Jefferson also instructed Hogg to comply with a curfew beginning each day at 10 p.m. and lasting until 6 a.m. each morning.
Miletello’s mother, Stacy Rutledge, and father, Mark Miletello, expressed their frustration with Jefferson’s ruling in comments to The Ouachita Citizen.
Speaking of her deceased son, JonMark Miletello, Rutledge said, “I will never be able to see his face, hear his voice, hug or kiss him, or tell him I love him again.”
According to Rutledge, she recognized revoking Hogg’s bond would not bring her son back but suggested Jefferson’s decision meant Hogg was free to commit criminal acts.
“Free to put another mother and father through the same torturous nightmare that he has put Mark and me through,” Rutledge said.
Mark Miletello told The Ouachita Citizen he believed Slaughter-Young had presented a compelling case for revoking Hogg’s bond and was shocked when Jefferson declined to do it.
“I consider this a high risk to society leaving this person to roam free awaiting trial,” Mark Miletello told The Ouachita Citizen. “The brutal nature of these crimes is enough by itself to hold this individual in jail until trial.”
Like Rutledge, Mark Miletello also criticized Jefferson specifically for his ruling. Unlike Hogg, his son, JonMark, would not walk free, Mark Miletello said.
“The citizens of Monroe elected this judge and need to know how this judge is a threat to their own safety,” Mark Miletello said. “The family and friends of JonMark have had to endure indescribable hurt, pain, anxiety, and loss knowing that Hogg has been allowed to walk free. With (COVID-19), this has only extended these devastating emotional ups and downs the victims and their loved ones are left to face. With who knows to what end. All the while, Judge Jefferson has made a decision that seemingly has no understanding of what us, the victims, are going through. Not to mention a young man who took four bullets in the back and another who took a lethal bullet through his heart.”
Earlier this year, Rutledge and Mark Miletello filed a wrongful death lawsuit at Fourth Judicial District Court, seeking damages from Hogg and his mother, Vicki Hogg, claiming the pair failed to render aid to Miletello and negligently waited to call 911 or the authorities, preventing emergency personnel from assisting Miletello.
