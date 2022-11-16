A defendant suspected of threatening to murder a Monroe police officer may now freely attend Carroll High School athletic events where the officer works thanks to Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Larry Jefferson.
Jefferson recently discarded restrictions in the officer’s protective order against Perry Horne, 32, of Monroe, after the defendant asked to attend football games where the officer worked the gates.
A warrant for Horne’s arrest on one felony count of aggravated assault on a police officer was first filed in September 2021. Horne was accused of posting a video on social media threatening to harm a Monroe police officer, whose name was omitted from this news report.
“On the video Horne can be heard several times stating, ‘B**** A** Police,’ [and] describing the incident that took place on 7-11-21 when [the police officer] placed Horne under arrest for illegal use of a weapon and illegal carrying of a weapon,” stated the warrant.
Court records shed light on the incident mentioned in Horne’s warrant. Previously, the officer took Horne into custody in July 2021 on a January 2021 warrant charging the suspect with felony illegal carrying of weapons and illegal use of weapons.
In January 2021, police responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of Barrinton Drive in Monroe, at a Monroe Housing Authority property (Foster Heights) where several women and children live.
During their investigation, police learned Horne was injured (two gunshot wounds) during the shooting and taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. At the hospital, officers observed a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine on Horne’s person.
“The [officer] attempted to interview Horne in the emergency room about who had shot him and he was unable to provide any names or information that would aid in identifying the suspect,” stated the warrant. “Horne spontaneously uttered that he shot back at the person who had shot him. Horne was then taken to the operating room and no further questioning could be conducted.”
Other witnesses identified Horne as one of the suspects in the shooting.
The 2021 shooting was the subject of Horne’s video on social media, specifically the officer’s apprehension of Horne in July 2021 and booking at Ouachita Correctional Center.
“After describing this incident [in his video], Horne can be heard stating, ‘Wait till I catch that B**** A** N***a, when I catch you, we gone fight, I hope he is watching,’ ” stated the arrest warrant. “After making these statements, Horne then began singing a rap song about being a murder man. Horne states several times ‘Imma Murder Man, Imma Murder’ and continues to recite these lyrics several times while recording himself. Also, at the end of this video, Horne also states, ‘Monroe PD better stop playing with me.’ ”
The police officer informed the court he feared Horne would act on his threat.
“This incident is a clear threat to your Affiant due to your Affiant simply doing the job as a law enforcement officer,” stated the arrest report. “Due to Horne’s criminal history and his propensity for violence it is evident that he has the means to partake in this act.”
Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Walt Caldwell signed the warrant for Horne’s arrest and fixed bail at $50,000, provided that Horne have no contact whatsoever with either the victim (the police officer) or with drug users or convicted felons, among other restrictions.
The police officer obtained a protective order against Horne as well.
At a Sept. 21 court hearing attended by local law enforcement, Jefferson amended Horne’s protective order so the defendant could freely approach the officer he had allegedly threatened.
“The defendant advised the Court that he was not happy with the protective order that is in place as he is unable to attend his nephew’s football games at Carroll High School and defendant further stated he, himself, is an alumni of Carroll High School,” stated the court minutes.
Horne said his nephew was “basically my son.”
Speaking of the officer, Horne asked Jefferson to “do something about that protective order he has on me for no reason absolutely at all.”
“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” Jefferson said.
“[The officer], he put a protective order on me and said he feared for his family, his life and his safety, but he does security at the Carroll football games and basketball games,” Horne said.
Jefferson asked Horne to further explain the matter to him.
“When you start saying, ‘he,’ I don’t know what you’re talking about, or who you’re talking about,” Jefferson said.
The warrants and details about Horne’s arrest are contained in the public court record, which Jefferson asked to review.
Horne asked Jefferson to nix the requirements that he stay 1,000 feet away from the officer or visit the school or workplace where the officer was assigned.
“My brother has been in federal prison for the last ten years and I’ve taken guardianship of him (the nephew),” Horne said. “This is his senior year and I can’t go to the games because [the officer] works the gates and I can’t go within a thousand feet of him, or I’d maybe go back to jail. And I Haven’t done any harm to this man.”
As Jefferson and Assistant District Attorney Nick Anderson reviewed the protective order against Horne, the defendant continued interrupting and speaking. Jefferson instructed Horne on several occasions to cease from interrupting him or speaking to him unless asked a question.
“Yes, sir. I’m sorry, sir. It’s just—” Horne said.
“Be quiet,” Jefferson said.
“I just got out of jail,” Horne said.
“Be quiet. Be quiet right now,” Jefferson said.
Horne chimed in on the judge’s discussion with the district attorney’s office again, prompting Jefferson to issue a stern reminder.
“I told you to be quiet,” Jefferson said. “I know what I’m reading right here so you interrupt me one more time I’ll hold you in contempt of court and send your butt down to OCC. Don’t interrupt me again.”
Jefferson questioned the bail restriction that the defendant could not visit the workplace where the Monroe police officer served.
“Judge, as far as the place of employment, I will concede that because certainly as a citizen he has the right to go to the Monroe Police Department,” Anderson said.
Anderson questioned whether Horne could be allowed to go within 1,000 feet of the officer.
“Judge, briefly the argument from the state would be that this is a modification just because he wants to go to a ballgame and—” began Anderson, before Jefferson cut him off.
“I read all of that and I didn’t see where all of that was necessary based on my reading it, and the case is assigned to me,” Jefferson said.
In spite of an objection by the district attorney’s office, Jefferson amended the protective order according to the defendant’s request.
