A special appointed judge recently ruled that Monroe businessman Stanley Palowsky III cannot amend his lawsuit against Fourth Judicial District Court officials to include new evidence concerning two mysteriously sealed envelopes placed in related litigation.
In an Sept. 28 hearing held via videoconferencing software, retired Judge Jerome Barbera, of Thibodaux, denied Palowsky’s request to supplement his lawsuit with allegations that Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Carl Sharp placed the two envelopes in a case record containing Palowsky’s lawsuit against a former business partner, Brandon Cork.
Palowsky contends that Sharp placed the sealed material in the court record—without a court order sealing the envelopes—so that any judge presiding over his racketeering lawsuit against Cork and others would be prejudiced against his case—Stanley R. Palowsky III and others v. W. Brandon Cork and others.
In 2015, Palowsky sued law clerk Allyson Campbell and five judges at the district court, claiming Campbell destroyed or removed court documents he filed with the court in the Cork case. Palowsky further claimed that judges Fred Amman, Ben Jones, Wilson Rambo, Carl Sharp and Stephens Winters conspired to conceal Campbell’s activities. (Amman, Jones and Sharp have since retired from the bench, though Jones continues to serve as the court’s administrator.)
The allegations against Campbell and the five defendant judges became the center of another lawsuit, Stanley R. Palowsky and others v. Allyson Campbell and others.
The Campbell lawsuit, over which Barbera is presiding as an ad hoc judge, is ongoing.
Parties in the Campbell lawsuit have lodged appeals with the Second Circuit Court of Appeal. Previously, judges at the Second Circuit recused themselves from hearing any appeals in the Campbell lawsuit or Cork case.
For example, Second Circuit Chief Judge Milton Moore III, of Monroe, previously recused from presiding over Palowsky’s litigation, citing bias, prejudice or interest in the outcome as a bar to his ability to preside impartially.
In 2021, Palowsky obtained testimony accusing Moore of exhibiting bias toward Palowsky’s father, Stanley Palowsky Jr., specifically that Moore had tried to influence Sharp to issue an adverse ruling against Stanley Palowsky Jr. in his successful litigation against the former Ouachita National Bank and later Chase Bank, dating from the late 1980s until 2001. It also was alleged in testimony that Stanley Palowsky Jr. provided tape recordings to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which may have ended Moore’s chances of becoming a federal judge. Moore’s term as chief judge at the Second Circuit ends Dec. 31.
“What’s going to happen when it gets to the Second Circuit?” Barbera said. “I don’t know. Is it going to stay in the Second Circuit or are they going to recuse again? None of us know the answer to that.”
ATTORNEY
DENIES KNOWLEDGE
Palowsky’s attorney, Joseph Ward III, of Covington, recently indicated that Sharp’s attorney, Jon Guice, of Monroe, revealed the mysteriously sealed envelopes contained one or more judicial complaints.
“Judge, what we’ve looked at we believe—and I know Jon doesn’t want me to mention his name—but when I went over and asked Jon what’s in these records my recollection—and I talked to two witnesses who were standing there—he said he thought it was judicial complaints, and that Carl Sharp was told to put it in there,” Ward said.
According to Ward, the mysteriously sealed envelopes were part of a pattern to damage Palowsky’s litigation.
“This is a pattern,” Ward said. “It’s not one single isolated instance.”
Guice claimed it was the first time he had heard his name in connection to the claim the envelopes contained a judicial complaint. In open court, during an Aug. 9 hearing, Ward identified the envelope’s contents as a judicial complaint and said Guice would agree with him. Guice did not respond to Ward at the time.
“Your honor, first of all, this is the first time I’ve heard my name and I have no knowledge of what was in the file and neither does as it relates to this conversation I had,” said Guice during the Sept. 28 hearing. “I have not said that anyone directed Judge Sharp to put this in the file.”
On June 1, Ward claimed his client, Palowsky, was denied access to the envelopes filed under seal in the court record in the Cork case.
The mysteriously sealed envelopes were not opened until June 30 after The Ouachita Citizen submitted a public records request to Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court Dana Benson to obtain a copy of the contents in the envelope. Though the sealed envelope was torn at the edges and appeared to contain very few pages, Benson provided the newspaper with copies of nearly 130 pages from a court document that was already available to the public.
Ward also noted the documents produced by Benson were bulkier or thicker than what the sealed envelope appeared to contain. The documents produced by Benson were copies of invoices from the Cork case.
The outside of one sealed envelope bore handwritten messages. The first note referred to retired Judge Dee Hawthorne, who presided over the Cork case from November 2015 to the summer of 2020, when the state Supreme Court appointed another judge to replace her.
The first handwritten note read: “5-9-16 Opened and copy made for Ad Hoc Judge Dee Hawthorne per the request for a copy of this file. Copies marked as being sealed. Barbara Bayett. Assistant to Judge Hawthorne.”
On the same envelope, a second note indicated Sharp obtained a copy of the envelope’s contents in July 2016. The second handwritten note read: “7-11-16 Opened and copy made for Hon. Carl V. Sharp per his request for a copy of this file. Copies were sent to Steve Scheckman of Schiff, Scheckman and White LLP. Briana Smith. Assistant to Judge C. Sharp.”
The Opelousas-based law firm Schiff, Scheckman and White specializes in legal and judicial ethics, representing attorneys and judges accused of wrongdoing before the state Attorney Disciplinary Board and the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana.
“I contacted Mr Scheckman and he advised me he can’t talk about it but followed the Supreme Court rule that prohibits talking about judicial complaints,” Ward said. “He didn’t say it was a judicial complaint. He didn’t say it wasn’t a judicial complaint. He just said I’m not going to talk about it.”
At the time when the sealed envelope was filed in the Cork case, Sharp was still presiding over the Cork case. Sharp and the other judges at the district court recused on Nov. 4, 2015, leading to Hawthorne’s appointment as an ad hoc judge.
“Our contention (is) that these judges, particularly Judge Sharp, intentionally wanted to send this over to the ad hoc judge to try to sway her about what this case was about,” Ward said.
In response, Guice argued that the controversy surrounding the mysteriously sealed envelopes was a distraction.
“So, what we get at here is just another attempt to create a mini-trial within the trial itself, and that relates to the destruction of documents,” Guice said.
During the hearing, Ward rejected the argument that he or his client should have included information about the mysteriously sealed envelopes in their lawsuit before, noting that he had only discovered the envelopes earlier this year.
Benson, the clerk of court, reportedly testified in a recent deposition that the sealed envelope was removed from the Cork case whenever the court record was sent to an appeal court.
“How could I find out about it when it’s removed from the record when the record is sent off somewhere?” Ward said. “When I did find out about it, I’m told I can’t even look at it. You can’t even look at them.”
Palowsky’s July 25 memorandum stated that Benson testified she knew that any litigant, such as Palowsky, had a right to review the court record but that she had been instructed not to let Palowsky’s attorneys view the contents of the envelope.
“The argument that I should have known that is ludicrous,” Ward said. “If somebody is going to hide something from me and not tell me they put it in the record, that’s got thousands of pages, I have to go down to the courthouse every day and go through the record to see if fraud is going on? I don’t think that’s a valid argument, your honor.”
‘JUDGES DON’T
CONTROL THE RECORD’
During the Sept. 28 hearing, Barbera invited Guice to speak about why the documents produced from the mysterious envelopes formed a much thicker stack than what Palowsky’s attorney or this newspaper observed when inspecting the envelopes earlier.
“Your honor, the judges don’t control the record,” Guice said. “In fact, this whole case is about this record.”
Speaking of how the case record may have been manipulated, Guice said, “That’s on the clerk of court and not the judges.”
Barbera initially declined to opine about what the mysterious envelopes contained but later suggested the copies of invoices produced by the Clerk of Court were, in fact, the actual documents which the envelopes had contained from the beginning.
“It just makes you wonder, you know, whether or not someone a long time ago asked that the records of this corporation not be available for public scrutiny, you know, I don’t know,” Barbera said.
Later, Barbera dismissed arguments by Palowsky’s attorneys that the mysterious envelopes were related to his cause of action. Barbera reached that assessment by claiming the idea that the mysterious envelopes contained “judicial complaints” was not pertinent.
“The law that applies to it is very clear,” Barbera said. “There has to be some relation or connection to the cause of action recited in the original petition, which in this case would be the second supplement and amending petition. I hear you, Mr. Ward, about how it’s all connected and related back, but if it’s a judicial complaint, if that’s what it was, I’m not sure how that’s connected to the allegations against Allyson Campbell.”
Barbera appeared to assume Palowsky and his attorneys are contending the supposed judicial complaints pertained to Allyson Campbell and Sharp or other judges at the district court. Palowsky has made no allegations about whom the judicial complaints concern.
“So, if there was a judicial complaint made about the judges, I would think that that’s the last place Carl Sharp would have put an envelope containing a complaint about him that he didn’t want to be public for sure,” Barbera said.
Barbera referred to the contents of the mysterious envelopes as being placed in the public record, open to the public. However, the mysterious envelopes were marked sealed, that is, off-limits to the public. Also, attorneys in the case were not allowed to inspect the contents of the envelopes until The Ouachita Citizen camped outside the Clerk of Court’s office with a public records request.
“The last place you would put something is in a public record, and it also makes me wonder, you know, how attractive that makes it if you write ‘sealed’ on it,” Barbera said. “But there is no connection—the cause of action as we all know is the claim that Ms. Campbell concealed or destroyed records in an effort to form the plaintiff’s position and outcome in the Cork case, and it’s just no connection of any kind.”
According to Barbera, Sharp’s denial of knowledge about the mysterious envelopes was sufficient to reject Palowsky’s request to amend his petition.
“Not to mention the fact that we don’t know what might have been there before, and the questions that were asked to Judge Sharp in his deposition as you said, Mr. Ward, and as I recall reading from his deposition in preparation for the motion for summary judgment, he said he had no knowledge of it.”
During his recent deposition in the Campbell lawsuit, Sharp allegedly denied being sanctioned by the Supreme Court for dishonest behavior but eventually admitted he was disciplined when Palowsky’s attorneys showed him a copy of a decision released by the Supreme Court in 2003.
Scheckman, with Schiff, Scheckman and White, represented Sharp in a 2003 judicial ethical complaint. In response to the complaint, the Supreme Court sanctioned Sharp for repeatedly filing false reports and not making timely decisions.
NO INFLAMMATORY
LANGUAGE
During the Sept. 28 hearing, Barbera also granted a motion by Campbell’s attorneys, Lawrence Pettiette and Chris Forester, to forbid Palowsky’s attorneys from speaking in any way that portrayed the law clerk unfavorably.
“In any case, I pointed out this evidence does not qualify. Neither do these—neither do the Facebook posts that have come up in depositions that have nothing to do with this case, and are just another example of an attempt to portray Ms. Campbell as vindictive or having a vindictive character in order to do something that the plaintiff has been unable thus far in this case to do which is provide any evidence at all that Ms. Campbell did anything to their pleading,” Forester said.
Forester and Pettiette, of Shreveport, are representing Campbell as special assistant attorney generals for state Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office.
During her deposition this year, Palowsky stated that Campbell admitted to posting several comments on social media platforms, including “one in which she called a woman whom she did not know a ‘f***ing moron’ after the woman commented on a post by The Ouachita Citizen,” according to Palowsky’s memorandum.
One of Campbell’s attorneys previously told law enforcement investigators that his client would never say an “unkind thing” about another human being.
“Campbell made repeated sarcastic comments to the woman and said, ‘Are you not being humble and letting God show you the way? I’m dying for an answer,’ ” stated Palowsky’s July 25 memorandum. “Campbell ended her tirade against the stranger by saying, ‘Really? You laugh that you’re a f***ing moron. This doesn’t surprise me.’”
During her deposition, Campbell also admitted to speaking on Facebook about Sam Hanna Jr., publisher of The Ouachita Citizen, and his late wife, Gena. In one public comment on Facebook, Campbell wrote that she hoped COVID-19 killed Hanna “if you mention me again in an article.”
The Supreme Court previously allowed certain paragraphs concerning Campbell’s behavior to remain in the lawsuit, Ward noted, including one paragraph which stated Campbell was allowed to do whatever she wanted at the courthouse without recourse or oversight.
In addition to the Supreme Court’s ruling, retired Judge Michael Kirby, who was assigned to preside over the Campbell lawsuit as a special purpose justice, wrote an opinion quoted by Ward during the Sept. 28 hearing.
“Plaintiff’s litany of her alleged past malefactions is not to assert a claim for damages resulting from them, but rather to demonstrate the length of time over which the alleged excesses occurred thereby suggesting her employers, who simply happen to have been judges, failed to properly supervise their employee,” stated Kirby’s opinion supporting the Supreme Court’s ruling on the Campbell lawsuit.
Ward echoed Kirby’s point in arguing that allegations about Campbell, whether concerning documents or Facebook or payroll fraud, demonstrated a pattern of behavior that was allegedly left unchecked by the judges—her administrators.
“You can put in evidence for the purpose of showing motive, opportunity, intent, preparation, plan, knowledge, identity, absence of mistake or accident, and that’s—we’ve outlined in our memorandum why all this goes to that, your honor,” Ward said. “Particularly modus operandi, how she does things.”
Forester objected that terms like modus operandi also should be off-limits because the phrase concerned how investigators or prosecutors identified serial killers.
Barbera granted the request to Campbell’s attorneys and forbade Palowsky’s attorneys from using any language or terminology used by judges at the First Circuit Court of Appeal or the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, such as referring to Campbell as a “rogue law clerk.”
In early 2018, Fifth Circuit Judge Stephen Higginson described the allegations against Campbell as a matter of public concern.
“She agrees she falsified that sign-in statement, or that’s the allegation that she falsified (it),” Higginson said. “She destroyed documents. She pays $200 to the woman who finds all the habeas filings. I mean, it would seem to me, coupled with the absenteeism, you have an issue of public concern. You had a rogue law clerk, who is highly corrupt and destroying documents. Well, how could you possibly say that isn’t something of public concern to expose?”
Barbera warned Palowsky’s attorneys he might admonish his attorneys, even in front of a jury, if they referred to Campbell with the same inflammatory terms used by other state court and federal court judges.
