A special appointed judge is expected to hear arguments this week about whether some Fourth Judicial District Court judges and a law clerk can seal their testimony and other evidence in a lawsuit claiming they concealed illegal activities.
Retired Judge Jerome “Jerry” Barbera, of Thibodaux, is presiding over Monroe businessman Stanley Palowsky III’s lawsuit against law clerk Allyson Campbell and five judges at the district court: Fred Amman, Wilson Rambo, Carl Sharp, Stephens Winters and retired Judge Benjamin “Ben” Jones. (Jones is now the court’s administrator.)
In 2015, Palowsky sued Campbell and the five judges, claiming the law clerk concealed or destroyed documents he filed in a separate lawsuit against his former business partner, Brandon Cork. According to Palowsky, the five judges conspired with Campbell to conceal the illegal activity.
In July, Palowsky revealed Campbell and the judges had proposed a protective order that would seal significant portions of any testimony they might give as well as other court documents. According to Palowsky, Campbell and the judges wanted to seal the court records and other evidence to prevent the public from learning any details about felony crimes, graft, corruption or other wrongdoing.
The judges proposed the protective order after Palowsky’s attorneys, Joseph “Joe” Ward of Covington and Sedric Banks of Monroe, sought to schedule the judges’ depositions, or the taking of their testimony before a trial.
According to Palowsky, his lawsuit, Stanley R. Palowsky III and others v. Allyson Campbell and others, was of public interest and should not be sealed from the public eye.
“It must not be forgotten that this case involves the actions of elected officials and their employees, all of whom are paid with public funds,” stated Palowsky’s Aug. 18 reply memorandum in support of motion to fix and notice depositions of defendant judges. “Certain Defendant Judges, who have sought election by the public and who deal with the public on a daily basis, qualify as ‘public figures.’ Likewise, in her role as a law clerk, Defendant Campbell also deals with the public on a daily basis. It should be without question, then, that the actions of an uncontrollable law clerk and her elected superiors, all of whom are paid with public funds, are of interest to the public.”
Palowsky continued to argue that Palowsky v. Campbell was of public interest, citing comments made by U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Stephen Higginson about Campbell during a hearing in January 2018.
“So she’s (Campbell) not licensed,” Higginson said. “She agrees she falsified that sign-in statement, or that’s the allegation that she falsified (it). She destroyed documents. She pays $200 to the woman who finds all the habeas filings. I mean, it would seem to me, coupled with the absenteeism, you have an issue of public concern. You had a rogue law clerk, who is highly corrupt and destroying documents. Well, how could you possibly say that isn’t something of public concern to expose?”
Earlier this month, The (Baton Rouge) Advocate, The (New Orleans) Times-Picayune and The Ouachita Citizen filed a motion to intervene in Palowsky v. Campbell. The newspapers claimed the proposed protective order would expand judicial secrecy and deprive the public of its right to know about any potential wrongdoing at the court.
In their memorandum in support of the proposed protective order, the five defendant judges doubled down on their argument that a protective order should “protect confidential and privileged court and personnel records from disclosure during any depositions; (2) limit access to and participation in any depositions to the parties and their counsel; and (3) seal any deposition videos and transcripts....”
The judges also argued that Palowsky could not compel them to undergo depositions. They had provided dates for depositions and sought to cooperate with Palowsky during the discovery process, the judges claimed.
According to Guice, the judges expected Palowsky to list his objections to the proposed protective order before any filings about the matter were made public. In their memorandum, the judges claimed Palowsky did not list his objections to the proposed protective order but simply served them with a motion to compel depositions.
“In effect, Mr. Palowsky moved to short-circuit any discussions whatsoever and force the unrestricted depositions of the Judges,” stated the judges’ memorandum in opposition to motion to fix and notice depositions and alternatively motion for protective order. “In doing so, Mr. Palowsky paints a misleading picture that he was somehow forced to do so by the unyielding ‘demands’ of the Judges. However, the Judges’ request for a protective order was just that, a request made in a good-faith effort to address anticipated discovery issues.”
Palowsky questioned the judges’ supposed attempts to cooperate with discovery. For example, Palowsky attached emails to his reply memorandum showing his attorneys’ efforts to speak with the judges’ attorney, Jon Guice, of Monroe, and schedule the judges’ deposition dates—without success.
In a June 5 email to Guice, Palowsky’s attorney wrote, “At our 10.1 conference last week you indicated you would provide use with a proposed protective order. You also indicated you would provide available deposition dates for Judge Carl Sharp. Another week has passed and my client believes the delays are intentional and is pressing me to seek formal relief from the court.”
The judges were simply making a show of pretending to cooperate, according to Palowsky.
“Next, even though Defendant Judges argue that they have cooperated with Plaintiffs and have provided deposition dates, they simultaneously argue that Plaintiffs cannot depose them unless Plaintiffs satisfy all the requirements of Louisiana Code of Evidence article 519,” stated Palowsky’s reply memorandum. “This position makes it evident that the providing of deposition dates was done only for show since Defendant Judges had no intention of being deposed on the dates provided.”
JUDGES CLAIM
JUDICIAL PRIVILEGE
In their memorandum opposing Palowsky’s request for depositions, the judges argued the Louisiana Code of Evidence’s Article 519, prevented them from being deposed without first conducting another hearing to determine whether depositions were even needed.
The judges also claimed the protective order was needed because of a judge’s ruling in a separate case involving The Ouachita Citizen. In early 2015, The Ouachita Citizen submitted a public records request to the court, asking the court to disclose Campbell’s personnel file. The court sued the newspaper, and an ad hoc judge later ruled the personnel file contained private material, making it exempt from public disclosure.
In his reply memorandum, Palowsky argued the ruling against The Ouachita Citizen in the 2015 case was not binding in Palowsky v. Campbell because his lawsuit represented a separate case. Referring to case law, Palowsky noted that a ruling in any Louisiana court did not establish a precedent for all future cases across the state.
According to Palowsky, a judge who was being sued in a lawsuit did not need to undergo a hearing to determine whether his or her testimony was required.
“Plaintiffs should thus be able to depose Defendant Judges just as they would depose any other party defendant, i.e. without having to go through the time and expense of proving their right to obtain deposition testimony from Defendants,” stated Palowsky’s reply memorandum.
Hearings under Article 519 are conducted to ensure the information that might be disclosed does not violate “judicial deliberative process privilege.” That meant such a hearing was not needed because the state Supreme Court ruled Palowsky v. Campbell concerned actions the judges took as administrators or as supervisors of an employee, not to actions they took as judges.
“[We] find plaintiff’s allegations regarding the judges’ supervision and investigation of the law clerk’s activities arise in the context of the judges’ administrative functions, rather than in the course of their judicial or adjudicative capacities,” stated the Supreme Court’s June 2019 ruling.
In an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court, the five judges argued the state Supreme Court misinterpreted the law. The U.S. Supreme Court denied the judges’ writ, thus allowing the state Supreme Court’s ruling against them to stand.
CAMPBELL QUESTIONS
TIMING OF FILINGS
In their court filing last week, the judges appeared to suggest that documents or transcripts obtained by Palowsky during discovery might end up in the pages of a newspaper. The judges argued in favor of the proposed protective order, stating it would prevent Palowsky from disseminating their testimony during depositions, exhibits, discovery responses and more.
Campbell’s Aug. 11 memorandum was more direct. In her memorandum, Campbell argued the timing of Palowsky’s motion and the newspaper’s recent motion to intervene was “curious.”
“Given the nature, history, and subject matter of this litigation, a protective order will ultimately be necessary,” stated Campbell’s memorandum in opposition to plaintiffs’ improper motion to fix and notice depositions.
“Further, in this case, quotations have been taken out of context, reproduced in pleadings that allege the quotation is evidence of misbehavior, and then repeated in the press.”
A footnote in Campbell’s memorandum referred to Palowsky’s previous allegation that the judges’ attorney (Guice) engaged in ex parte communications with Barbera in an attempt to thwart Palowsky’s lawsuit.
“Palowsky’s allegations were repeated ad nauseum [sic] in the press before the motion was ultimately found baseless and denied,” stated Campbell’s memorandum.
The Latin phrase “ad nauseam” refers to something which is said so often it becomes annoying. Contrary to Campbell’s claim, The Ouachita Citizen published one news report about Palowsky’s allegation of ex parte communications and later published one news report when Palowsky’s attorneys withdrew the allegation.
In his reply memorandum, Palowsky noted there were differences in the proposed protective order that the judges sent to Barbera for signing compared to the version the judges sent to Palowsky’s attorneys.
According to Palowsky, the judges were now seeking to conceal even more information than their original proposed protective order sought. Previously, the judges proposed permanently sealing videos of depositions of any current or former judges at the district court, Campbell, or any current or former law clerk. The judges also previously proposed sealing transcripts of depositions for 20 days until certain information could be redacted as confidential material.
“For example, Defendant Judges are now asking this Court (in their opposition memorandum) to issue an order which would ‘seal any deposition videos and transcripts in this matter and otherwise limit access to these transcripts and videos,’” stated Palowsky’s reply memorandum.
In addition, Palowsky argued the legal cases cited by the judges in support of sealing the depositions did not apply to Palowsky v. Campbell.
“For example, none of these cases support the permanent sealing of all depositions taken in this case as well as general information obtained in discovery from parties and witnesses, yet that is just part of the relief sought herein by Defendant Judges,” stated Palowsky’s reply memorandum.
