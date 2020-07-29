Several judges at Fourth Judicial District Court in Monroe as well as judges at local city courts secured re-election without opposition after drawing no challengers during qualifying last week for the Nov. 3 election.
The Fourth Judicial District Court includes civil and criminal cases for Ouachita and Morehouse parishes.
Fourth Judicial District Court judges securing re-election without opposition included Judge Marcus Hunter, a Democrat from Monroe; Judge Larry Jefferson, a Democrat from Monroe; Judge Alvin Sharp, a Democrat from Monroe; Judge Robert Johnson, a Democrat from Monroe; Judge Scott Leehy, a Republican from Monroe; Judge Wilson Rambo, an independent from West Monroe; Judge Stephens Winters, a Republican from Monroe; Judge Wendell Manning, a Republican from Monroe; and Judge Daniel “Danny” Ellender, a Republican from Mer Rouge.
Local city court judges also secured re-election without opposition. Those judges included West Monroe City Court Judge Jim Norris, a Republican from West Monroe; Monroe City Court Judge Tammy Lee, a Democrat from Monroe; Monroe City Court Judge Jeff Joyce, an independent from Monroe; and Monroe City Court Judge Aisha Clark, a Democrat from Monroe.
On another front, Harold McCoy, a Democrat from Monroe, who served as an interim member of the Ouachita Parish School Board, was elected without opposition to a full term on the board.
Meanwhile, Trey Vocker III, of Sterlington (no party), secured re-election to a full term on the Sterlington Town Council. Vocker has served as an interim member of the Town Council since May.
Justices of the peace who secured re-election without opposition included Ward One Justice of the Peace Stuart Parker, a Republican from Monroe; Ward Six Justice of the Peace Dorothy Heacock, an independent from Calhoun; Ward Seven Justice of the Peace Tonya Auttonberry, a Republican from West Monroe; Ward Eight Justice of the Peace Greg Sims, a Republican from West Monroe; and Ward Nine Justice of the Peace Tammi Owens, a Republican from West Monroe.
Constables for Justice of the Peace wards re-elected without opposition included Wayne Duke, an independent from Calhoun; Lynell Auttonberry, an independent from West Monroe; Wade Weems, a Republican from West Monroe; and Benji Owens, a Republican from West Monroe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.