The Ouachita Parish Police Jury locked horns with Fourth Judicial District Court officials this week after declining to dedicate taxpayer funding to patch severe revenue shortfalls at the district attorney’s office and courthouse.
Neither Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew nor the judges at the Fourth Judicial District Court received the amounts they requested from the Police Jury.
Judges warned they may seek take legal action against the Police Jury.
Tew’s office requested $2.2 million at the Police Jury finance committee’s budget meeting earlier this week, citing COVID-19 as the reason for declining revenue.
“In 2022, we’re looking at a $1.25-million loss,” said Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Johnson. “Our fund balance has decreased well over $2 million. With the projected 2023 loss, we would have $3.3 million in net loss.”
According to Johnson, the DA’s office lost $748,000 in 2020 and $460,000 in 2021. This year, the office was projected to lose $1,050,000.
“I don’t think 2022 is a COVID year,” said Police Jury President Shane Smiley. “All of this loss of revenue in 2022 isn’t COVID-19, I’m sorry. We have a revenue problem. In 2023 and 2024, I don’t think that we can keep blaming this on COVID. I think we have a revenue-generating problem.”
The DA’s office asked police jurors to allocate $2.2 million to its budget from the American Rescue Plan Act fund instead of from the Police Jury’s general, or main operating, fund. Police Juror Jack Clampit said $2.2 million would remove one-third of the Police Jury’s remaining ARPA funds.
“While I understand and respect that, we did make a request immediately,” Johnson said. “As soon as the money was available, the DA’s office did make a request and at that point, we thought we were going to be able to receive the loss of revenue provisions and then of course quite a bit later, the legislative auditor and the federal government issued a guidance that did not allow that.”
Several police jurors asked what cuts could be made at the DA’s office to make up for the loss in revenues. Johnson opined the DA’s office had already made every budget cut possible.
“We just entered into the LACE (Local Area Compensated Enforcement) agreement with MPD (Monroe Police Department). The LDAA (Louisiana District Attorneys Association) is working with state legislatures. There is the commission that is studying the judicial funding,” Johnson said. “I wish I had more ideas Mr. Clampit, but I really don’t.”
Johnson also said she needed to give raises to her employees because the DA’s office could not lose any more workers.
“Our people are making $13, $14, $15 an hour,” Johnson said. “I’m worried I’m going to lose them to Target.”
Police Juror Scotty Robinson offered a motion for the Police Jury give $1.1 million in ARPA funds to the DA’s office to help shore up the office’s budget.
Police Juror Larry Bratton offered a substitute motion to give the DA’s office $500,000 at this time and revisit the possibility of more funding later on. “That still leaves me with almost $600,000 at a loss this year,” Johnson said. “And the CCF (Criminal Court Fund) will be expecting $800,000 for us just to pay salaries. So that still leaves me in an extreme negative position going into next year.”
The Police Jury first voted on Bratton’s motion for $500,000. The vote concluded with a tie with Bratton, Clampit and Smiley voting in favor. Police jurors Robinson, Michael Thompson Sr. and Lonnie Hudson voted against a $500,000 infusion.
Police jurors voted on Robinson’s motion to give the DA’s office $1.1 million. The vote succeeded with a 4-2 vote. Hudson, Robinson, Smiley and Thompson supported the $1.1-million boost while Bratton and Clampit voted against the measure.
Meanwhile, judges with the Fourth Judicial District Court requested $563,000. The court had “the same problem the DA’s office has,” Judge Walt Caldwell said.
“We’ve got revenues declining,” Caldwell said. “Just about every one of our sources of revenue is declining. Most importantly is the judicial expense fund that pays most of our administrative costs. It’s funded mainly through fees we receive for every filing made in the clerk’s office.”
Caldwell said the court had made several budget cuts, including the restructuring of the probation department and changes in administration. “We’re doing everything we can to try and plug the leak,” Caldwell said. “But even after making changes, we’re still in a hole.”
Caldwell said he did not know how much, if any of the funds, the court would actually need next year because of the changes that had been made to cut costs.
“I think the—honest to God—end of the day statement here is this: You can’t get blood from a turnip,” Smiley said. “Honestly, I don’t know that we’re in good enough shape to give you $560,000 one time, much less perpetually. Especially when you’ve got $1 million in the bank.”
Clampit offered a motion to give the court $275,000. Thompson asked whether he could award $150,000 to the court, using the ARPA funds allocated to his district.
The Police Jury voted to give the court $275,000 out of the general fund and $150,000 from Thompson’s ARPA funds, with Bratton, Hudson and Robinson voting in favor. Clampit and Smiley voted against the measure.
Judges at the meeting, including Caldwell, Frederick Jones and Robert Johnson, said they would need to confer with all the judges and decide whether to return and request more or to take legal action against the Police Jury.
“We’ll go upstairs and meet and discuss it,” Caldwell said.
