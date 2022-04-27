The state Judiciary Commission announced earlier this week it had declined to discipline Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Sharon Marchman for acting unethically as a judicial candidate in an appeal court race in 2018.
The Judiciary Commission issued a public admonishment of Marchman for her violations of the state Supreme Court’s Code of Judicial Conduct. The Judiciary Commission is made up of judges, attorneys and citizens who provide judicial oversight on behalf of the Supreme Court.
“(Pursuant to Supreme Court rules), the Commission ultimately decided to close this matter with a public admonishment to you for these violations rather than making a recommendation for discipline to the Louisiana Supreme Court,” stated the Judiciary Commission’s April 26 letter to Marchman.
The Judiciary Commission found that Marchman’s campaign activities in 2018 did not reflect the honor due the judiciary.
“The Commission, however, took into consideration your lengthy and diligent service as a judge, your good disciplinary history, the excellent character references submitted into the record of this matter, and that your campaign ads and statements were made in the course of a fast-paced and heated campaign,” stated the Judiciary Commission’s letter. “Please be aware that the issuance of this admonishment is not considered to be an exoneration of your actions.”
Among other charges, Marchman was found to have violated the Code of Judicial Conduct by describing herself as a “Trump Republican” and by suggesting her opponent—now-Second Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Jimbo Stephens—belonged to the same political party as U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.
According to the charges, Marchman allegedly made “false or misleading statements” in October 2018 when she told the Ouachita Parish Women’s Republican Club that Stephens was a “registered Independent, the party of Bernie Sanders.” Marchman also violated the Code of Judicial Conduct by endorsing Trump, whom the Commission’s members believed was a Republican candidate for office in 2018.
At the time, Stephens was registered as a member of the Independent Party, a political party. Sanders was an independent, meaning he had no official party affiliation, though he associated with the Democratic Party.
In his complaint against Marchman, Stephens contested Marchman’s statements tying him to “Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders.”
In this instance as with the other charges against Marchman, the Judiciary Commission acknowledged that Marchman did not promote falsehoods but stated facts that could have misled the public, or that she violated the Code of Judicial Conduct in other respects.
“Although the Commission understood that you felt the need to correct what you interpreted to be a misleading statement by Judge Stephens, stating that a vote for you supported President Trump and the Republican party went beyond simply responding to Judge Stephens,” stated the Judiciary Commission’s letter. “By informing the public regarding a way in which they could support President Trump, who by then had made clear his intent to run for reelection, the Commission found that you violated Canon 7A(2)’s prohibition against publicly endorsing another candidate for public office.”
The Judiciary Commission warned Marchman it might take her public admonishment into consideration if subsequent Commission proceedings arose involving her behavior as a judge.
