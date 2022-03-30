The state Judiciary Commission is expected to decide in the coming weeks whether to recommend the state Supreme Court suspend Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Sharon Marchman for acting unethically as a judicial candidate during an appeal court race four years ago.
Marchman faces accusations that she erred by describing herself as a “Trump Republican” and by suggesting an opponent belonged to the same political party as U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Those accusations and others formed the center of a hearing before the Judiciary Commission in a conference room at the state Supreme Court in New Orleans last week. The Judiciary Commission is the Supreme Court’s judicial oversight branch, made up of judges, attorneys and citizens who review the Office of Special Counsel’s investigations of judicial misconduct.
Special Counsel Michelle Beaty, who investigated the claims against Marchman with Special Counsel Michael Bewers, asked the Judiciary Commission to suspend Marchman from the bench for 60 days.
According to Beaty, Marchman’s public speeches and campaign advertisements in the 2018 race against Second Circuit Court of Appeal Judge Jimbo Stephens were “unacceptable” and “disingenuous.”
“It calls into question Judge Marchman’s credibility,” Beaty said.
CHRISTIAN VALUES
According to the charges, Marchman allegedly made “false or misleading statements” in October 2018 when she told the Ouachita Parish Women’s Republican Club that Stephens was a “registered Independent, the party of Bernie Sanders.”
The Judiciary Commission claimed it also was false or misleading for Marchman’s campaign to sponsor a radio advertisement that stated, “The Republican Party has a clear leader in Donald Trump while the leader of the Independent Party is Bernie Sanders.”
At the time, Stephens was registered as a member of the Independent Party, a political party. Sanders was an independent, meaning he had no official party affiliation, though he associated with the Democratic Party.
In his complaint against Marchman, Stephens contested Marchman’s statements tying him to “Socialist Senator Bernie Sanders.”
“My opponent was trying to have it both ways,” Marchman said. “He would go to one group and talk about how conservative he was, then he’d go to another group and it’d be different.”
According to Marchman, the only potentially false statement she made during the campaign was describing Sanders as the leader of the independent party.
“My statements about Judge Stephen being a member of the independent party was an absolutely true statement,” Marchman said.
Several members of the Judiciary Commission had no questions for Marchman during the hearing, including Monroe attorney VaRhonda “Genia” Burrell, who previously worked as a law clerk at Fourth Judicial District Court and practices law in Marchman’s court.
A handful of the Judiciary Commission’s members, though, including Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Robin Pitman, asked Marchman questions pertaining to her claims to be a “Trump Republican” as well as additional statements she gave to the Office of Special Counsel when asked whether she believed Republicans had a “monopoly” on Christian values.
In a vein of questions similar to Pitman’s, Judiciary Commission member Lloyd Clark, a citizen from Harvey, also questioned whether Marchman’s statements implied that Democrats could not be Christian.
Marchman noted she never publicly claimed Stephens, who is a Roman Catholic, was not a Christian.
“What does Bernie Sanders, Trump, Biden have to do with the appeal court?” said John Fitzmorris Jr., a retired New Orleans attorney.
“Well, nothing, I would hope,” Marchman said.
“Politics has nothing to do with it,” said Fitzmorris, who argued in a heated tone that a judicial candidate should run a judicial campaign without any reference to partisan politics.
“Respectfully, sir, I was responding to what my opponent put out there,” Marchman said.
NO ADMISSION
Judiciary Commission Vice Chairman Christopher Ieyoub, an attorney from Lake Charles, repeatedly asked Marchman whether her campaign ads or public statements during her campaign contained any “material omissions of fact.”
For example, one of Marchman’s campaign advertisements referred to an April 11, 2018 ruling issued by the Second Circuit—including Stephens—to reverse Lance Johnson’s burglary conviction in State v. Lance Andrew Johnson. Referring to Stephens, Marchman’s campaign advertisement stated, “Then he reversed a jury’s conviction of a burglar with a 12-page criminal history.”
Concerning the ruling issued in State v. Johnson, a quote from Stephens’ complaint stated, “Additionally, Judge Marchman references our Court’s reversal of a lower court conviction in a burglary case, asserting that I turned a burglar loose with a 12-page rap sheet.
“For reference, the trial court had tried this individual with a [six-man] jury, though the [State Constitution] specifically requires a 12-man jury. We unanimously reversed and the case is still pending as to the retrial.”
Marchman has argued her sourced references to a published decision of an appeal court could not be expected to affect the outcome of a case or impair its fairness, referring to judicial conduct codes against such behavior.
“My intent was to follow the (Code of Judicial Conduct) in letter and spirit, and that’s what I think I did,” Marchman said.
“A truthful statement is what’s important,” she added later.
Referring to Marchman’s insistence that her campaign advertisements and public speeches were true, Beaty told the Judiciary Commission, “She’s not acknowledged that she did anything wrong.”
“She has not shown any remorse,” Beaty said.
Covington attorney Joe Ward III, who is representing Marchman, questioned why the OSC would argue that Marchman should have said more than she did in her ads and public speeches.
“The statements are all true,” Ward said. “OSC wants you to go further than that.”
REDDEN COMPLAINT
During the hearing last Friday, Ieyoub questioned Marchman about an undisclosed incident involving radio personality Chuck Redden, though no one elaborated on the substance of the complaint involving Redden.
“We requested that (complaint) and were denied that because it was not part of this proceeding,” Ward said.
After the conclusion of the hearing, Marchman and her attorneys asked whether the complaint involving Redden was a pending case before the Judiciary Commission.
“Is that matter still an open matter?” Marchman said.
“I can’t speak to what’s pending because what’s pending is part of our deliberative and investigative process,” said First Judicial District Court Judge Brady O’Callaghan, of Shreveport.
O’Callaghan chairs the Judiciary Commission. O’Callaghan also is currently serving as a pro tempore judge at the Second Circuit—where Stephens and Second Circuit Chief Judge Milton Moore III, of Monroe also serve.
