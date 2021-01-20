The Ouachita Parish Police Jury voted earlier this week to hire Jason Pleasant, major of investigations with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, to serve as the new director of the Green Oaks Juvenile Detention Center in Monroe.
After a lengthy search for a new director, police jurors cast a unanimous vote on Tuesday to have Pleasant start work in his new position this month.
Green Oaks is a secure detention, or temporary-stay, facility for pre-adjudicated youth charged with criminal offenses and sent to Green Oaks as detainees. Detainees receive hearings in juvenile court and also may be enrolled in a diversion program on Green Oaks’ campus on South Grand Street.
Pleasant has 27 years of experience working in law enforcement, including 10 years with the West Monroe Police Department and, most recently, 17 years of experience with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office where he was worked as major of investigations.
“I’m just really excited about this opportunity,” Pleasant told The Ouachita Citizen. “I appreciate my time with the Sheriff’s Office. I think this is an opportunity to give back.”
“Like with any new endeavor, I see some room for us to grow, and for all of us to grow together,” he added.
Police Jury President Shane Smiley and Police Juror Larry Bratton referred to Pleasant’s years of law enforcement experience as one his strongest qualifications for the job.
“He supervised 50 people at the Sheriff’s Office, and when he interviewed, we felt we had one of the strongest applicants we’ve ever had for the job,” Smiley said.
Green Oaks’ previous director, Kendrick Rochelle, resigned abruptly in late July. Police jurors declined to speak about his resignation, calling it a “personnel matter.” Rochelle was hired in October 2018 during another lengthy search. Before Rochelle, former director Lamar Anderson had resigned in mid-2017 after an investigation of allegations he had committed a sexual offense against a detention center employee.
“For the sake of the detention center, we were fortunate to have Jason apply,” Smiley said. “We’re getting an extension of law enforcement here, someone who instills trust in the employees as well as in the parents of juveniles who have to send their children there.”
Bratton echoed Smiley’s remarks. “He has great qualifications and a great commitment to the community,” Bratton said. “This is a managerial job, and he’ll be a good fit.”
Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit said Pleasant’s record of administrative experience showed “proven leadership.”
“That’s what I saw,” Clampit said. “He’s already been leading people. And he knows law enforcement. That fits both sides of the bill.”
Pleasant was hired at a salary of $75,000 annually.
