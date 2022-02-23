Ouachita Parish Police Jury Vice President Jack Clampit asked his fellow police jurors this week to consider making business owners build fences around any commercial dumpsters on their property.
Clampit insisted the Police Jury take action during the parish governing entity’s regular meeting held on Tuesday instead of Monday in light of the Presidents’ Day holiday.
“I would like the jury to consider a wooden fence around all commercial dumpsters,” Clampit said.
In recent years, the Police Jury discussed ways to combat illegal dumping, especially in recent months when heaps of discarded furniture and tires and other garbage have presented a danger to passing motorists.
According to Clampit, people were piling garbage of all sorts in commercial dumpsters they did not own. A fence or some other enclosure could prevent easy access to commercial dumpsters, Clampit argued.
“We’ve got an overflow situation, and we’ve got trouble,” Clampit said.
Assistant District Attorney Jay Mitchell, who serves as the Police Jury’s legal counsel, is expected to prepare a proposed ordinance for the Police Jury’s consideration at a future meeting.
On another front, longtime Ouachita Parish Registrar of Voters Christa Medaries recently retired from her position, leaving a vacancy for which the Police Jury is seeking applications.
Medaries retired on Jan. 31 after some 30 years of service at the Registrar of Voters’ office, according to parish officials.
“I appreciate everything you have done and I will miss working with you,” Medaries previously told the Police Jury.
On Monday, Mitchell read a public announcement stating the Police Jury will accept applications for the office of registrar of voters until March 10. Interviews are tentatively scheduled for late March.
The registrar of voters is responsible for the registration of voters in the parish and for assisting the Secretary of State’s office in such matters. Absentee voting and early voting also is conducted by a registrar of voters.
“She’s going to be hard to replace, and I’ll tell you why: I never had any complaints about her,” Clampit told The Ouachita Citizen. “That’s something you don’t hear a lot in this business.”
Police Jury President Shane Smiley previously floated the idea of relocating the Registrar of Voters’ office from the Ouachita Parish Health Unit on DeSiard Street in Monroe to the Media Center building previously owned by the Ouachita Parish School Board.
Last year, the Police Jury bought three buildings owned by the School Board in downtown Monroe, off South Grand Street, including the Media Center building. The Police Jury is expected to move its offices from the Ouachita Parish Courthouse to the School Board’s former Central Office building in July, parish officials say.
The Registrar of Voters’ office currently operates out of 1,200 square feet but could benefit from 4,000 square feet available in the former Media Center building, Smiley says.
