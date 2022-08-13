Donald Kaczvinsky, retiring dean of Louisiana Tech’s College of Liberal Arts, is expected to deliver the keynote speech for the university’s summer commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Thomas Assembly Center on campus.
