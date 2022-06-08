U.S. Sen. John Kennedy recently joined Sens. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.) and 45 other senators in sending a letter to Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) pledging their support for pro-life protections and for the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits taxpayer funding for abortion.
“We write to express our unwavering support for the Hyde Amendment and all other longstanding pro-life protections. For more than 45 years, the Hyde Amendment has ensured that taxpayer dollars are not used to fund abortions, saving the lives of nearly 2.5 million preborn children. As you know, the Hyde Amendment is supported by both a substantial majority of the American public and a bipartisan majority of sitting United States Senators, and was most recently signed into law by President Biden in Public Law 117-103,” stated the letter.
The senators wrote that the budget proposed by the Biden administration for Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 proposes to eliminate the Hyde Amendment. They stated that it also proposes eliminating other existing pro-life protections, while also increasing taxpayer funding for the abortion industry at home an abroad, including through massive funding increases for the Title X family planning program.
“We urge you to start where we finished by making a baseline commitment to maintain the same pro-life protections that were included in Public Law 117-103, and to eschew any taxpayer-funded giveaways that benefit the multi-billion-dollar abortion industry,” the letter stated. “The American people, born and preborn, deserve nothing less.”
