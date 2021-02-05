U.S. Sen. John Kennedy recently introduced the Pregnant Women Health and Safety Act and the Prenatal Nondiscrimination Act, which protect vulnerable women and children in the womb.
“Since Roe v. Wade, over 60 million babies have been killed in the womb. That’s about the same death toll as World War II. Female babies are especially at risk, as only 11 states have made it illegal to abort a child based on his or her sex.Throughout the nation, the abortion industry also takes advantage of women by cutting medical corners at their expense. We must act today to ensure that vulnerable women have easy access to vital protective care and that no child dies because of her sex,” said Kennedy.
The Pregnant Women Health and Safety Act requires abortion providers to have admitting privileges at hospitals located within 15 miles of the medical office where the abortion occurs. It would also require abortion clinics to inform patients of a hospital where they can receive follow-up care. Any abortion doctor who violates these requirements would face fines and up to two years in jail.
The Prenatal Nondiscrimination Act would make sex-selective abortions illegal.
The bill imposes fines of up to five years in jail on anyone who aborts a baby because of the child’s sex or gender, who coerces a woman into performing a sex-selective abortion, who asks for or accepts money for having a sex-selective abortion or who transports someone into the U.S. or across state lines in order to receive a sex-selective abortion.
