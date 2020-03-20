During confusing and concerning times, Kilpatrick Funeral Homes is following all guidelines from the CDC, national and state funeral associations, and local and state emergency services.
Governor Edwards, following CDC guidelines, issued a proclamation that public gatherings should not exceed 50 people.
We will make every effort to accommodate families in making arrangements and conducting services within the guidelines set forth by the CDC, while continuing to provide excellence and quality of service.
We encourage the use of our online guestbooks for condolence messages to the family. We have placed reminders throughout our funeral homes requesting guests of the family observe social distancing and refrain from shaking hands.
The families we serve are always our top priority; we are dedicated to providing for your safety.
Our team is here to serve, protect and honor each family as we have been for over 95 years. All inquires will be answered by an experienced and licensed funeral director. Our prayers are with our communities.
