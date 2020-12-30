Beginning Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, Kiroli Park will be closed to the public while necessary repairs are made to the Kiroli Road Bridge leading into the park.
Repairs are needed to be made to the Kiroli Road Bridge that leads into Kiroli Park.
These repairs are necessary for the stabilization of the bridge.
Work is expected to begin on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021.
During this time, there will be no access into the park. Construction is expected to last two weeks.
The estimated date of re-opening Kiroli Park is Monday, Jan. 18, 2021.
Please follow the Kiroli Park Facebook page for updates on the park’s reopening date. For any questions about the park, please call the Kiroli Park office at (318) 396-4016.
