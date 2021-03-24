Nexstar’s NBC 10 KTVE Television in West Monroe, was recently named the Best Newscast and Best Weathercast in the state of Louisana.
The Nexstar station was recognized for Best Newscast and Best Weathercast by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters (LAB).
Randy Stone, KTVE General Manager was given the Lifetime Achievement Award for his 35-plus years in the television industry. “I share this with every Nexstar employee, and my bosses who give me the pleasure to serve the best media group in the country,” said Stone.
The honor was announced at the LAB annual Prestige Awards in Baton Rouge.
KTVE News Director Rick Boone managed and selected all submissions for consideration.
Boone gave the Best Newscast award to the entire news department, including production and digital.
“Without team work none of this could ever happen, everything we do we do together, everything we win —we win as one!” said Boone.
Best Weathercast is a first for Chief Meteorologist Jarod Floyd. “We’ve always know Jarod is the best in the state, now we have the proof. Jarod and his team of weather folks make if their point every second to care about saving lives, never putting a viewer in a dangerous weather situation.
“The KTVE team is proud of all our accomplishments, but it’s not over. We’re working harder every day to deliver quality journalism to our viewers on digital and air, outstanding content that could be up for nomination for next year’s awards.”
