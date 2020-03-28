The state Department of Health issued new healthcare facility guidelines last week postponing all medical and surgical procedures unless the procedures are to treat an "emergency medical condition" as defined by the notice.
All three Louisiana abortion facilities appeared to be closed. In response to a telephone inquiry from a Shreveport-based woman, an official at Hope Medical Group for Women, the abortion facility in Shreveport, informed her they were closed but intended to "fight the law."
Benjamin Clapper, Executive Director of Louisiana Right to Life, noted Gov. John Bel Edwards' order to slow the use of personal protection equipment that could be donated to hospitals.
“This new rule that applies across the board to all medical and surgical procedures is consistent with that life-saving goal,” Clapper said. "While abortion facilities are closed at the moment, their own words indicate their apparent plan is to fight the new regulations in some capacity. We suggest that instead of fighting Louisiana emergency health and safety regulations, the abortion facilities pitch in to fight COVID-19 and its effects by donating much-needed personal protection equipment to local emergency rooms. We all must work together to save lives and stop COVID-19."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.