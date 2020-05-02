The state Democratic Party recently released the names of delegate candidates for Joe Biden in the 5th Congressional District in advance of the 2020 Democratic National Convention.
These delegates will be elected via vote by mail election. Democrats who requested a vote by mail ballot will receive the ballot for their preferred Presidential Candidate with delegate candidates from their congressional district.
The Louisiana Democratic Party will mail these ballots with paid postage and an envelope on April 29. The completed ballot must be received by the party by mail by 5 p.m. on May 13.
The delegates include Paul Austin, Lynette Bech, Alicia “Cocoa” Calvin, Candice Cheney, Marcella Elliott, Fredell Scott Griffin, C. Travis Johnson, Rodney McFarland, Sr., Dustin Miller, Barbara Mixon, Tyrin Truong.
In order to qualify to receive any District-Level Delegates, a presidential candidate must reach a threshold of at least 15% of the votes cast at the primary in each congressional district. The results of the July 11 presidential primary are then used to determine the number of delegates a presidential candidate receives. Because this Delegate Election is happening as a “Pre-Primary,” prior to the presidential primary, delegate candidates will be ranked by their total votes. As delegates are awarded to presidential candidates from the results of the presidential primary, District-Level Delegates will be selected based on their total votes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.