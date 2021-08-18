The Republican Party of Louisiana formally endorsed U.S. Senator John N. Kennedy for re-election last week.
The move took place last week at a meeting of the Republican State Central Committee in Baton Rouge.
Kennedy has declared that he will seek re-election in late 2022.
“Republicans are uniting early behind Senator John Kennedy. He has been a model public servant and an excellent U.S. Senator. We are very proud to endorse his candidacy for re-election,” Republican Party of Louisiana Chairman Louis Gurvich said.
Kennedy welcomed the Party’s early support.
“I very much appreciate the support of the Republican Party for my re-election. I look forward to working with Chairman Gurvich and all of our Republican leadership,” Kennedy said.
